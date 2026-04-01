2026 Unveiling Royalty Debutante Ball Ticket Portal

Hosted by
About this event
Presented by the Alpha Kappa Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
Join us for an unforgettable evening of sophistication and celebration as we present the 42nd Biennial Debutante Ball, Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance. This treasured occasion honors our Debutantes as they are formally introduced to society, marking a pivotal milestone in their journey into womanhood.
The evening will feature a graceful formal presentation, captivating entertainment, and the recognition of each Debutante’s achievements. We invite you to share in this momentous celebration as we uplift and honor these remarkable young women alongside their families, friends, and supporters.
A Table of 10 provides premium reserved seating for ten guests, creating the perfect setting to experience Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance alongside friends, family, or colleagues.
Child Ticket (12 and Under): Admission for one child to experience Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance and share in this memorable celebration.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!