2026 Unveiling Royalty Debutante Ball Ticket Portal

Presented by the Alpha Kappa Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.





Join us for an unforgettable evening of sophistication and celebration as we present the 42nd Biennial Debutante Ball, Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance. This treasured occasion honors our Debutantes as they are formally introduced to society, marking a pivotal milestone in their journey into womanhood.

The evening will feature a graceful formal presentation, captivating entertainment, and the recognition of each Debutante’s achievements. We invite you to share in this momentous celebration as we uplift and honor these remarkable young women alongside their families, friends, and supporters.