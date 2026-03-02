NEST+m Parent Teachers Association Inc.

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NEST+m Parent Teachers Association Inc.

About this event

2026 Upper Grades Musical - RENT

111 Columbia St

New York, NY 10002, USA

NEST+m Student - Thu, 3/26 at 5:30pm
$5

NEST+m Student Thursday , 3/26 at 5:30pm (NEST+m Student IDs will be checked.)

**Content Warning: This production contains: explicit language, mature themes and content. Recommended for ages 13+

Non-NEST+m Guest/Adult - Thu, 3/26 at 5:30pm
$10

Non-NEST+m Guest/Adult Thursday , 3/26 at 5:30pm

**Content Warning: This production contains: explicit language, mature themes and content. Recommended for ages 13+

NEST+m Student - Fri, 3/27 at 5:30pm
$5

NEST+m Student Friday, 3/27 at 5:30pm (NEST+m Student IDs will be checked.) **Content Warning: This production contains: explicit language, mature themes and content. Recommended for ages 13+

Non-NEST+m Guest/Adult - Fri, 3/27 at 5:30
$10

Non-NEST+m Guest/Adult Friday, 3/27 at 5:30pm **Content Warning: This production contains: explicit language, mature themes and content. Recommended for ages 13+

NEST+m Student - Sat, 3/28 at 5:30pm
$5

NEST+m Student Saturday, 3/28 at 5:30pm (NEST+m Student IDs will be checked.) **Content Warning: This production contains: explicit language, mature themes and content. Recommended for ages 13+

Non-NEST+m Guest/Adult - Sat, 3/28 at 5:30
$10

Non-NEST+m Guest/Adult Saturday, 3/28 at 5:30pm **Content Warning: This production contains: explicit language, mature themes and content. Recommended for ages 13+

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