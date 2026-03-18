2026 Upstate Insurance/Salem Lions Charity Golf: Pay Sponsorships

About this event
• Company sign at a tee box visible to all players
• One large sign & tent setup at a tee box
• Contest Sponsorship: Closest to the Pin, Closest to the Middle, or the Sheriff Rifle Shoot
• Registration for 2 golfers
• Two large signs on holes
• Tent setup at tee box
• 2 Mulligans
• Recognition at the Awards Dinner
• Registration for 2 golfers
• One large sign
• 2 Mulligans
• Exclusive contest signage at the designated Hole-in-One par 3
• Recognition during the contest award presentation
• One complimentary foursome (4 players total)
• Two large signs on holes
• Reserved table & 4 mulligans
• Tent setup at a tee box
• Verbal recognition during the Awards Dinner
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