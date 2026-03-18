Salem Lions Charities Inc

Hosted by

Salem Lions Charities Inc

About this event

2026 Upstate Insurance/Salem Lions Charity Golf: Pay Sponsorships

2 Country Club Rd

Salem, SC 29676, USA

Glasses of Hope Sponsor
$150

• Company sign at a tee box visible to all players

Sight Saver Sponsor
$500

• One large sign & tent setup at a tee box

• Contest Sponsorship: Closest to the Pin, Closest to the Middle, or the Sheriff Rifle Shoot

Focus on the Fairway Sponsor
$1,000

• Registration for 2 golfers

• Two large signs on holes

• Tent setup at tee box

• 2 Mulligans

• Recognition at the Awards Dinner

Eagle Eye Hole-in-One Sponsor
$1,500

• Registration for 2 golfers

• One large sign

• 2 Mulligans

• Exclusive contest signage at the designated Hole-in-One par 3

• Recognition during the contest award presentation

Clarity Fairway Sponsor
$2,000

• One complimentary foursome (4 players total)

• Two large signs on holes

• Reserved table & 4 mulligans

• Tent setup at a tee box

• Verbal recognition during the Awards Dinner

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