2026 US Open - Minneapolis, MN

For players without a current annual USKF membership who wish to participate in the full US Open Korfball Championship weekend. This option provides access to all scheduled activities, including the beach clinic, USA team tryouts, and the indoor competition.
For players with a current annual USKF membership valid at the time of the event. This tier provides full access to the US Open Korfball Championship weekend, including the beach clinic, USA team tryouts, and the indoor competition, at a reduced rate.
For players who wish to participate only in Saturday’s indoor competition. This option does not include Friday beach activities, USA team tryouts, or Sunday programming.
Spectator entry is free for all events. Come watch the action, learn more about korfball, and support the teams throughout the weekend.
