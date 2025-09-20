2026 US Open - Minneapolis, MN

3700 Monterey Dr

St Louis Park, MN 55416, USA

Weekend Registration - USKF NON-MEMBERS
$50

For players without a current annual USKF membership who wish to participate in the full US Open Korfball Championship weekend. This option provides access to all scheduled activities, including the beach clinic, USA team tryouts, and the indoor competition.

Weekend Registration - USKF MEMBERS
$45

For players with a current annual USKF membership valid at the time of the event. This tier provides full access to the US Open Korfball Championship weekend, including the beach clinic, USA team tryouts, and the indoor competition, at a reduced rate.

Saturday only
$10

For players who wish to participate only in Saturday’s indoor competition. This option does not include Friday beach activities, USA team tryouts, or Sunday programming.

Spectator Pass
Free

Spectator entry is free for all events. Come watch the action, learn more about korfball, and support the teams throughout the weekend.

Add a donation for United States Korfball Federation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!