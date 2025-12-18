2026 U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit

About this event
** Early Bird Ends April 1, 2026. Regular price: $350 ** May 6 Sustainable Vineyard and Winery Tour, Walk-around Wine Tasting, Keynote Dinner, May 7 Conference Day with Breakfast/Coffee and Lunch. View the agenda on the U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit web page.
** Early Bird Ends April 1, 2026. Regular price: $175 ** May 6, 2026 Sustainable Vineyard and Winery Tour, Walk-around Wine Tasting and Keynote Dinner. View the agenda on the U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit web page.
** Early Bird Ends April 1, 2026. Regular price: $175 ** May 7, 2026 Conference Day with Breakfast, Coffee and Lunch. View the agenda on the U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit web page.
May 7, 2026 Conference Day with Breakfast, Coffee and Lunch. Student must register with school email address. View the full schedule on the U.S. Sustainable Winegrowing Summit web page.
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