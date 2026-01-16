American Polocrosse Association

2026 USA vs Barbarian Sponsorship

1046 W McIntosh Cir

Whitesburg, GA 30185, USA

Accommodations Sponsor item
$1,000

A Welcoming Stay


Showcase your brand as a key supporter by

sponsoring the visiting Barbarian team’s housing

accommodations. Your banner and logo proudly presented in blog posts, on social media and field side!

Jersey Sponsor item
$600

Represent- Visible-Branding

Enhance your brand visibility with a prominently placed logo on our team USA jerseys.

Breakfast Sponsor item
$500

A Delicious Meal To Power the Day- Showcase your brand as a key supporter by sponsoring our teams Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning breakfast. Social media shout- outs and your banner proudly displayed during meals

Dinner Sponsor item
$500

A Delicious Meal Well Deserved- Showcase your brand as a key supporter by sponsoring our teams Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night for dinners. Social media shout- outs and your banner proudly displayed during meals.

Test Match Playing Balls Sponsor item
$400

Represent- Visible-Branding

Enhance your brand visibility with a prominently placed logo on our Polocrosse match balls

Best Horse Award item
$300

Calm- Light-Agile- Supple- Strong

Enhance your brand visibility with a prominently placed logo on our award provided to our best horse of the match

Best Player Award item
$300

Competitive- Equine Partnership- Strong- Agile

Enhance your brand visibility with a prominently placed logo on our award provided to our best player of the match

Welcoming Sponsor item
$250

Warm Introduction- Equipment- Branding

Enhance your brand visibility with a predominantly placed logo on a shirt & donation of branded supplies needed to succeed through the weekend.

