2026 USA vs Barbarian Sponsorship

A Welcoming Stay
Showcase your brand as a key supporter by
sponsoring the visiting Barbarian team’s housing
accommodations. Your banner and logo proudly presented in blog posts, on social media and field side!
Represent- Visible-Branding
Enhance your brand visibility with a prominently placed logo on our team USA jerseys.
A Delicious Meal To Power the Day- Showcase your brand as a key supporter by sponsoring our teams Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning breakfast. Social media shout- outs and your banner proudly displayed during meals
A Delicious Meal Well Deserved- Showcase your brand as a key supporter by sponsoring our teams Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night for dinners. Social media shout- outs and your banner proudly displayed during meals.
Enhance your brand visibility with a prominently placed logo on our Polocrosse match balls
Calm- Light-Agile- Supple- Strong
Enhance your brand visibility with a prominently placed logo on our award provided to our best horse of the match
Competitive- Equine Partnership- Strong- Agile
Enhance your brand visibility with a prominently placed logo on our award provided to our best player of the match
Warm Introduction- Equipment- Branding
Enhance your brand visibility with a predominantly placed logo on a shirt & donation of branded supplies needed to succeed through the weekend.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!