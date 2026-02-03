2026 USAFL Registration

Offered by
The Season Pass includes 2026 Season Registration, 1 Regional Tournament and Nationals. The Season Pass is available until May 31.
Player Registration for 2026. Required to participate in ANY USAFL sanctioned event including: practices, Club or Rec games, tournaments and earn eligibility for Nationals.
July in Woodbury, MN Season Registration also REQUIRED to participate. Registration closes June 30.
July 26 in Salem, OR Season Registration also REQUIRED to participate. Registration closes July 12.
October 16-18 in Bradenton-Sarasota, FL
Season Registration also REQUIRED to participate. Registration closes September 15.
