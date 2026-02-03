United States Australian Football League, Inc

United States Australian Football League, Inc

2026 USAFL Registration

Season Pass
$160
Available until Jun 1

The Season Pass includes 2026 Season Registration, 1 Regional Tournament and Nationals. The Season Pass is available until May 31.

Season Registration
$35
Available until Oct 4

Player Registration for 2026. Required to participate in ANY USAFL sanctioned event including: practices, Club or Rec games, tournaments and earn eligibility for Nationals.

Super Regionals
$35
Available until Jul 5

July in Woodbury, MN Season Registration also REQUIRED to participate. Registration closes June 30.

Western Regionals
$35
Available until Jul 19

July 26 in Salem, OR Season Registration also REQUIRED to participate. Registration closes July 12.

Nationals
$130
Available until Oct 4

October 16-18 in Bradenton-Sarasota, FL

Season Registration also REQUIRED to participate. Registration closes September 15.

