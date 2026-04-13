2026 USAIDA North American Championships Additional Activities

Hosted by
About this event
Park Admission: $49.00 per person
Tickets can be used any day of choice and expire December 31, 2026. Tickets can only be used once.
Park: $26 parking vouchers per vehicle.
Tickets can be used any day of choice and expire December 31, 2026. Tickets can only be used once.
Saturday June 27; doors open 5:30, event starting at 6:00pm
We will award our Academic All-American Awards during the banquet.
Saturday June 27; doors open 5:30, event starting at 6:00pm
We will award our Academic All-American Awards during the banquet.
Saturday June 27; doors open 5:30, event starting at 6:00pm
Saturday June 27; doors open 5:30, event starting at 6:00pm
- private table with guests of your choice (up to 10 guests)
- table located closer to the stage for better viewing of Live Music and Awards
- special NAC souvenir
- first access to buffet
Roasted Turkey and Provolone Cheese Sandwich
Country White or Wheatberry Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Condiments on the side
Ham & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich
Country White or Wheatberry Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Condiments on the side
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Country White or Wheatberry Bread
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!