USA Irish Dance Alliance

Hosted by

USA Irish Dance Alliance

About this event

2026 USAIDA North American Championships Additional Activities

310 S England St

Williamsburg, VA 23185, USA

Celtic Fyre Experience at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
$49

Park Admission: $49.00 per person

Tickets can be used any day of choice and expire December 31, 2026. Tickets can only be used once.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg Parking Voucher
$26

Park: $26 parking vouchers per vehicle. 

Tickets can be used any day of choice and expire December 31, 2026. Tickets can only be used once.

NAC Welcome Banquet: Adult Ticket
$40

Saturday June 27; doors open 5:30, event starting at 6:00pm

We will award our Academic All-American Awards during the banquet.

NAC Welcome Banquet: Dancer Ticket (all ages)
$35

Saturday June 27; doors open 5:30, event starting at 6:00pm

We will award our Academic All-American Awards during the banquet.

NAC Welcome Banquet: Child (Non-Dancer) Ages 6 and older
$35

Saturday June 27; doors open 5:30, event starting at 6:00pm

NAC Welcome Banquet: Child (Non-Dancer) Ages 5 and younger
Free

Saturday June 27; doors open 5:30, event starting at 6:00pm

NAC Welcome Banquet: VIP TABLE
$500

- private table with guests of your choice (up to 10 guests)
- table located closer to the stage for better viewing of Live Music and Awards
- special NAC souvenir
- first access to buffet

BOXED LUNCH PRE-ORDER: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
$18

Roasted Turkey and Provolone Cheese Sandwich

Country White or Wheatberry Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Condiments on the side

BOXED LUNCH PRE-ORDER: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$18

Ham & Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

Country White or Wheatberry Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Condiments on the side

BOXED LUNCH PRE-ORDER: Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
$18

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Country White or Wheatberry Bread

BOXED LUNCH PRE-ORDER: Chicken Tenders & Fries
$24
BOXED LUNCH PRE-ORDER: BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich & Fries
$24
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