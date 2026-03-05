Gator Detachment 990, Marine Corps League

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Gator Detachment 990, Marine Corps League

About this event

Gator Detachment MCL 2026 USMC Birthday Ball

4200 NW 97th Blvd

Gainesville, FL 32606, USA

Individual Tickets
$55

Tickets for individuals (without purchasing a block of tickets for a table.)

Table of 8
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase includes 8 tickets, guests all seated at one table. You will need to list names and meal choices.

Table of 10
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase includes 10 tickets, guests all seated at one table. You will need to list names and meal choices.

Waitlist
Free

When all tickets are sold, add your name to this waitlist. You will be notified if tickets become available.

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