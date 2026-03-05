Gator Detachment MCL 2026 USMC Birthday Ball

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About this event
Tickets for individuals (without purchasing a block of tickets for a table.)
Purchase includes 8 tickets, guests all seated at one table. You will need to list names and meal choices.
Purchase includes 10 tickets, guests all seated at one table. You will need to list names and meal choices.
When all tickets are sold, add your name to this waitlist. You will be notified if tickets become available.
$
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