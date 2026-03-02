2026 Utah Family Defenders Association Annual Conference

About this event
ACTIVE CHILD WELFARE CONTRACT OR CONFLICT CONTRACT HOLDERS OR DEFENSE SOCIAL WORKERS ONLY - if you are private attorney please select the private attorney options below
Includes one night at Zermatt resort and full conference registration (12 hours of CLE including Ethics and Professionalism credit)
Check in 5/7 check out 5/8
Includes one night at Zermatt resort and full conference registration (12 hours of CLE including Ethics and Professionalism credit)
Check in 5/7 check out 5/8
ACTIVE CHILD WELFARE CONTRACT OR CONFLICT CONTRACT HOLDERS OR DEFENSE SOCIAL WORKERS ONLY WHO LIVE MORE THAN 50 MILES FROM ZERMATT ONLY
PD living 50 miles or more from the conference and want to stay Wednesday night too? Add another night to your stay at a discount.
PLEASE NOTE: this is an add on only, you MUST also choose the Public Defender Registration ticket above.
Check in 5/6 at 4pm.
Want to stay Wednesday night too? Add another night to your stay AT COST!
PLEASE NOTE: this is an add on only, you MUST also choose a Public Defender or Private Attorney Registration ticket above.
Check in 5/6 at 4pm.
Want to stay Friday night too? Add another night to your stay AT COST! PLEASE NOTE: this is an add on only, you MUST also choose a Public Defender or Private Attorney Registration ticket above.
Extends check out date to 5/9.
Use this option only if you will not need a hotel room for ANY nights.
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