2026 Utah League Sponsorship

Bronze Sponsor Package

Be part of the Utah Interscholastic Cycling League and support youth cycling across the entire season.

Benefits Include:

Brand Visibility

Sponsor logo displayed on the awards podium at all league races Sponsor logo featured on the League homepage and sponsor page (with link) Sponsor logo and optional discount offer included on the League discount page

On-Site Presence

Up to three sponsor-provided banners displayed at every league race Public Service Announcements at each league race

Direct Community Engagement

Invitation to attend league camps and coach summits League-endorsed email access to connect with head coaches

Ongoing Promotion

Sponsor-provided messaging included in the monthly League newsletter Monthly social media recognition/posts

Marketing & Media Use

Ability to use the League logo in sponsor marketing Access to League photo and video content for sponsor marketing use



This package offers strong, season-long visibility and meaningful connection with one of the most engaged youth cycling communities in the country.





Let’s build something that lasts—together. 🚲