Utah High School Cycling League

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Utah High School Cycling League

About this event

2026 Utah League Sponsorship

Bronze SPONSOR
$2,500

Bronze Sponsor Package

Be part of the Utah Interscholastic Cycling League and support youth cycling across the entire season.

Benefits Include:

  • Brand Visibility
    • Sponsor logo displayed on the awards podium at all league races
    • Sponsor logo featured on the League homepage and sponsor page (with link)
    • Sponsor logo and optional discount offer included on the League discount page
  • On-Site Presence
    • Up to three sponsor-provided banners displayed at every league race
    • Public Service Announcements at each league race
  • Direct Community Engagement
    • Invitation to attend league camps and coach summits
    • League-endorsed email access to connect with head coaches
  • Ongoing Promotion
    • Sponsor-provided messaging included in the monthly League newsletter
    • Monthly social media recognition/posts
  • Marketing & Media Use
    • Ability to use the League logo in sponsor marketing
    • Access to League photo and video content for sponsor marketing use

This package offers strong, season-long visibility and meaningful connection with one of the most engaged youth cycling communities in the country.


Let’s build something that lasts—together. 🚲

Silver SPONSOR
$5,000

Silver Sponsor Package

Be part of the Utah Interscholastic Cycling League and gain elevated visibility across the entire race season.

Benefits Include:

  • Enhanced Brand Visibility
    • Silver-size sponsor logo displayed on the awards podium at all league races
    • Sponsor logo featured on the League homepage and sponsor page (with link)
    • Sponsor logo and optional discount offer included on the League discount page
  • On-Site Presence
    • 10’ x 10’ sponsor booth space at every league race
    • Up to six sponsor-provided banners displayed across league events
    • Public Service Announcements at each league race
  • Direct Community Engagement
    • Invitation to attend league camps and coach summits
    • League-endorsed email access to connect with head coaches
  • Ongoing Promotion
    • Sponsor-provided messaging included in the monthly League newsletter
    • Monthly social media recognition/posts
  • Marketing & Media Use
    • Ability to use the League logo in sponsor marketing
    • Access to League photo and video content for sponsor marketing use

This package is perfect for partners looking for consistent, high-visibility engagement throughout the entire season.


Let’s build something bigger—together. 🚲

Gold SPONSOR
$10,000

Gold Sponsor Package

Be a premier partner of the Utah Interscholastic Cycling League with maximum visibility and impact throughout the entire season.

Benefits Include:

  • Premier Brand Visibility
    • Gold-size sponsor logo displayed on the awards podium at all league races
    • Sponsor logo featured on the finish line banner and leader’s jerseys
    • Sponsor logo featured on the League homepage and sponsor page (with link)
    • Sponsor logo and optional discount offer included on the League discount page
  • On-Site Presence
    • 10’ x 10’ sponsor booth space at every league race
    • Up to twelve sponsor-provided banners displayed across league events
    • Public Service Announcements at each league race
  • Direct Community Engagement
    • Invitation to attend league camps and coach summits
    • League-endorsed email access to connect with head coaches
  • Ongoing Promotion
    • Sponsor-provided messaging included in the monthly League newsletter
    • Monthly social media recognition/posts
  • Marketing & Media Use
    • Ability to use the League logo in sponsor marketing
    • Access to League photo and video content for sponsor marketing use

This package delivers top-tier exposure and meaningful connection with one of the most engaged youth cycling communities in the country.


Let’s lead the way—together. 🚲

Platinum SPONSOR
$20,000

Platinum Sponsor Package

Be a premier, top-level partner of the Utah Interscholastic Cycling League with unmatched visibility and impact across the entire season.


Benefits Include:

  • Elite Brand Visibility
    • Platinum-size sponsor logo displayed on the awards podium at all league races
    • Sponsor logo featured on the finish line banner, leader’s jerseys, and league race plates
    • Sponsor logo featured on the League homepage and sponsor page (with link)
    • Sponsor logo and optional discount offer included on the League discount page
  • Premier On-Site Presence
    • 20’ x 20’ sponsor booth space at every league race
    • Up to eighteen sponsor-provided banners displayed across league events
    • Public Service Announcements at each league race
  • Direct Community Engagement
    • Invitation to attend league camps and coach summits
    • League-endorsed email access to connect with head coaches
  • Ongoing Promotion
    • Sponsor-provided messaging included in the monthly League newsletter
    • Monthly social media recognition/posts
  • Marketing & Media Use
    • Ability to use the League logo in sponsor marketing
    • Access to League photo and video content for sponsor marketing use

This is our highest level of partnership—designed for brands looking to lead, engage deeply, and make a lasting impact on the future of youth cycling.


Let’s build something that outlasts all of us—together. 🚲💥

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