2026 UTC Scramble 4 Skills Golf Tournament

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About this event
Register your whole team at once.
This option is for an individual registration when all members of the team are registering individually. Please list your team members.
Sponsor will have a sign with their company's logo on one of the holes on the course.
Title Sponsor - Company name will be attached to tournament promotional items, including a branded item in the tournament goodie bags. Sponsor receives a singular banner with company name and logo to be displayed during registration and lunch. Sponsor also receives 4 entries into the tournament.
Prize Sponsor - Company logo on tournament prize bags, and a lawn sign placed on the turn. Sponsor will also receive 4 entries into the tournament.
Contest Sponsor - Company logo on the contest sign for one of the following contests: Hole-in-One, Longest Drive, Straightest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Putting Contest, etc. Sponsor will also receive 4 entries to the tournament.
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