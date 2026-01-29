United Technologies Center MVR 4

Hosted by

United Technologies Center MVR 4

About this event

2026 UTC Scramble 4 Skills Golf Tournament

281 Billings Rd

Hermon, ME 04401, USA

Team of 4
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your whole team at once.

Individual Registration
$75

This option is for an individual registration when all members of the team are registering individually. Please list your team members.

Hole Sponsor
$300

Sponsor will have a sign with their company's logo on one of the holes on the course.

GOLD Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Title Sponsor - Company name will be attached to tournament promotional items, including a branded item in the tournament goodie bags. Sponsor receives a singular banner with company name and logo to be displayed during registration and lunch. Sponsor also receives 4 entries into the tournament.

SILVER Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Prize Sponsor - Company logo on tournament prize bags, and a lawn sign placed on the turn. Sponsor will also receive 4 entries into the tournament.

BRONZE Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Contest Sponsor - Company logo on the contest sign for one of the following contests: Hole-in-One, Longest Drive, Straightest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Putting Contest, etc. Sponsor will also receive 4 entries to the tournament.

Add a donation for United Technologies Center MVR 4

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