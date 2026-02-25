2026 UW/DOW Sporting Clays Event

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About this event
(3) 4-man team entries
Company logo displayed on banner
Company logo on shuttle cart
Company logo at two stations
Recognition at award ceremony
(2) 4-man team entries
Company logo displayed on banner
Company logo at two stations
Recognition at award ceremony
(1) 4-man team entries
Company logo displayed on banner
Company logo at two stations
Recognition at award ceremony
(1) 4-man team entries
Company logo displayed on banner
Company logo at one station
Recognition at award ceremony
(1) 4-man team entry
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