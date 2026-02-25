Hosted by

United Way Of The Crossroads Inc

About this event

2026 UW/DOW Sporting Clays Event

7501 TX-185

Port Lavaca, TX 77979, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$4,000

(3) 4-man team entries

Company logo displayed on banner

Company logo on shuttle cart

Company logo at two stations

Recognition at award ceremony

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

(2) 4-man team entries

Company logo displayed on banner

Company logo at two stations

Recognition at award ceremony

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

(1) 4-man team entries

Company logo displayed on banner

Company logo at two stations

Recognition at award ceremony

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

(1) 4-man team entries

Company logo displayed on banner

Company logo at one station

Recognition at award ceremony

Team Sponsor
$1,000

(1) 4-man team entry

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!