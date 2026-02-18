2026 VA Area CFC Youth Camp

Join the Crew: Parent Volunteer Role We believe camp is better when the whole community gets involved! As a parent volunteer, you won't just be watching from the sidelines—you’ll be an essential part of the magic.

Active Support: Assist our Couple Coordinators with group activities, games, and workshops.

Behind the Scenes: Help manage transition times, meal service, and equipment setup.

Safety First: Act as an extra set of eyes and ears to ensure a safe, fun environment for all campers.

Stay in the Loop: Volunteers are expected to attend a brief orientation 30 minutes before the first session begins.