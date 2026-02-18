Hosted by

Couples for Christ Virginia

About this event

2026 VA Area CFC Youth Camp

600 4h Center Dr

Front Royal, VA 22630, USA

Camp T-Shirt
$15

Optional: Commemorative Camp T-Shirt Commemorate your 2-day, 2-night experience with our limited-run event shirt.

  • Material: 100% Pre-shrunk cotton for maximum comfort during activities.
  • Pre-order Perk: Secure your size now to guarantee availability.
  • Cost: Add to your registration for just $15.
Registration - Youth Participant
$80
  • Lodging: Friday & Saturday Night (Check-out Sunday)
  • Meals: 5 Meals (Example: Fri Dinner – Sun Breakfast)
  • Extras: Daily snacks and all-day water stations
Registration - Additional Youth Participant (sibling)
$70

Sibling Savings: We love seeing families grow together at camp! Register your first child at full price and receive $10 off for every additional sibling.

  • Discount applied automatically at checkout when siblings are registered in the same transaction.
Registration - Youth Core Team
Free

Camp and Service Team Leaders

Registration - Youth Service Team Members
$25

Service team members to help the youth team leaders in the camp

Registration - Couple Coordinators
$25

As a Couple Coordinator, you are the backbone of our camp’s culture. Your role is to provide a steady, supportive presence for both our youth leaders and our campers throughout the 2-day, 2-night journey.

Registration - Parent Volunteer
Free

Join the Crew: Parent Volunteer Role We believe camp is better when the whole community gets involved! As a parent volunteer, you won't just be watching from the sidelines—you’ll be an essential part of the magic.

  • Active Support: Assist our Couple Coordinators with group activities, games, and workshops.
  • Behind the Scenes: Help manage transition times, meal service, and equipment setup.
  • Safety First: Act as an extra set of eyes and ears to ensure a safe, fun environment for all campers.
  • Stay in the Loop: Volunteers are expected to attend a brief orientation 30 minutes before the first session begins.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!