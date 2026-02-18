2026 VA Area CFC Youth Camp

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About this event
Optional: Commemorative Camp T-Shirt Commemorate your 2-day, 2-night experience with our limited-run event shirt.
Sibling Savings: We love seeing families grow together at camp! Register your first child at full price and receive $10 off for every additional sibling.
Camp and Service Team Leaders
Service team members to help the youth team leaders in the camp
As a Couple Coordinator, you are the backbone of our camp’s culture. Your role is to provide a steady, supportive presence for both our youth leaders and our campers throughout the 2-day, 2-night journey.
Join the Crew: Parent Volunteer Role We believe camp is better when the whole community gets involved! As a parent volunteer, you won't just be watching from the sidelines—you’ll be an essential part of the magic.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!