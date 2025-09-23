2026 VACAPAF Convention

740 Town Center Dr

Newport News, VA 23606, USA

Alumni Brother - Regular Registration
$290

The registration price includes the following: Fraternal Luncheon, College Brothers Luncheon, Old Gold & Black Awards Gala, and Miss Old Gold & Black Pageant/Step Show.

College Brother - Regular Registration
$130

The registration price includes the following: Fraternal Luncheon, College Brothers Luncheon, Old Gold & Black Awards Gala, and Miss Old Gold & Black Pageant/Step Show.

Ladies Registration
$260

This registration will include the Awards Gala and Pageant/Step Show access in addition to the Ladies activities.

Convention Staff Rate Registration
$325

The registration price includes the following: Fraternal Luncheon, College Brothers Luncheon, Old Gold & Black Awards Gala, and Miss Old Gold & Black Pageant/Step Show.

Miss Old Gold & Black Contestant
$120

This registration will include the Awards Gala and Pageant/Step Show access.

Vendor Registration
$385

This registration is for the Career Expo and the merchandise Vendor Expo.

Old Gold & Black Pageant/Step Show
$10

This is a single ticket for the Pageant & Step Show for the public.


Please note: Convention registrants do not need to purchase this ticket for themselves.

Old Gold & Black Awards Gala
$100

This is a single ticket for the Old Gold & Black Awards Gala for the public.


Please note: Convention registrants do not need to purchase this ticket for themselves.

