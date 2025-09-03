2026 Valentine's Ball

1580 Yarrow St

Lakewood, CO 80214, USA

VSC PAID-MEMBER ONLY-Adult Admission Ticket
$30

This ticket price is for the current paid members of the VSC. Please verify you're an active member before choosing this option. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Valentine's Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 02/01/2026.

GENERAL ADMISSION ONLY-Adult Admission Ticket
$35

This ticket price is for non-paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Valentine's Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 02/01/2026.

PAID VSC MEMBER ONLY-Young Adult Admission Ticket
$25

16-25 years old. Must provide ID at the door. This ticket price is for the current paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Valentine's Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 02/01/2026.

PAID VSC MEMBER ONLY-Youth Admission Ticket
$20

6-15 years old. ID and adult accompaniment required. Must provide ID at the door. This ticket price is for the current 2025 paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE ticket for the Valentine's Ball. Tickets are fully refundable until 02/01/2026.

