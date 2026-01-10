Elizabeth K. Andrews Charity Fund

Hosted by

Elizabeth K. Andrews Charity Fund

About this raffle

2026 Valentine's Day Raffle

One chance of winning
$50

Raffle Basket includes:

-Bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne

-Dozen Chocolate Covered Strawberries from Bing's Bakery

-Dinner at Forge Southern Comfort (Valentine's Day Menu available Feb 13- Feb 15 beginning at 4pm)

-Shiatsu Massage Pillow

-Silver Candle Set (remote access candles)

-Pacifica Stress Rehab face mask (coconut, green tea, & caffeine infused)

-Pacifica cream to foam face wash (coconut & vanilla)

-Pacifica water rehab cream

-Pacifica Bali coconut lip balm

-Shower steamers

-Vanilla candle

-Crown & Ivy flower necklace and earring set

-love quote stickers

-Colorful Inspirations adult coloring book

-Vera Bradley travel bag, with eye mask and hair scrunchie


Retail Value of prize over $600


