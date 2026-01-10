2026 Valentine's Day Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Raffle Basket includes:
-Bottle of Dom Perignon Champagne
-Dozen Chocolate Covered Strawberries from Bing's Bakery
-Dinner at Forge Southern Comfort (Valentine's Day Menu available Feb 13- Feb 15 beginning at 4pm)
-Shiatsu Massage Pillow
-Silver Candle Set (remote access candles)
-Pacifica Stress Rehab face mask (coconut, green tea, & caffeine infused)
-Pacifica cream to foam face wash (coconut & vanilla)
-Pacifica water rehab cream
-Pacifica Bali coconut lip balm
-Shower steamers
-Vanilla candle
-Crown & Ivy flower necklace and earring set
-love quote stickers
-Colorful Inspirations adult coloring book
-Vera Bradley travel bag, with eye mask and hair scrunchie
Retail Value of prize over $600
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!