2026 Valentine's Day Roses Fundraiser

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A single red rose prepared with care, perfect for sharing love, appreciation, or encouragement this Valentine’s season.
Three red roses wrapped in tissue paper, thoughtfully arranged and perfect for a simple and meaningful Valentine’s gift.
Six red roses wrapped in tissue paper, beautifully prepared and perfect for celebrating someone special this Valentine’s season.
Six red roses arranged in a vase, ready to display and perfect for sharing love and appreciation this Valentine’s season.
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