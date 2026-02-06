MADISON: IGNITE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

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MADISON: IGNITE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

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2026 Valentine's Day Roses Fundraiser

Single Rose item
Single Rose
$8

A single red rose prepared with care, perfect for sharing love, appreciation, or encouragement this Valentine’s season.

Small Wrapped bouquet item
Small Wrapped bouquet
$20

Three red roses wrapped in tissue paper, thoughtfully arranged and perfect for a simple and meaningful Valentine’s gift.

Large wrapped bouquet no vase item
Large wrapped bouquet no vase
$35

Six red roses wrapped in tissue paper, beautifully prepared and perfect for celebrating someone special this Valentine’s season.

Large bouquet with vase item
Large bouquet with vase
$40

Six red roses arranged in a vase, ready to display and perfect for sharing love and appreciation this Valentine’s season.

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