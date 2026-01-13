Hosted by

Anchor Lutheran Class of 2032

2026 Anchor Valentine Grams 6th Grade Fundraiser

Candy Gram with Sucker
$1

Includes a sucker and a Valentine.

God Loves You Valentine
$2

Includes small cross pendant & "God Loves You" Valentine message.

Flower Gram
$3

Includes a flower and Valentine message.

Starbucks Valentine
$10

Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.

NEW Class Pack: 3D printed animal
$35

For the whole class!

(Entire grade level for Upper School)

Includes a cute 3D printed animal and a Valentine for each student in the class!

NEW Class Pack: Fun Crystal Pens
$35

For the whole class!

(Entire grade level for Upper School)

Includes a fun crystal pen and a Valentine for each student in the class!

Class Pack: Sucker Valentine
$20

For the whole class!

(Entire Grade-level for Upper School)

Includes a sucker & Valentine.

Class Pack - God Loves You
$30

For the whole class!

(Entire Grade-level for Upper School)

Includes a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine Message.

Class Pack: Flowers
$50

For the whole class!

(Entire grade level for Upper School)

Includes a flower and Valentine for each student in the class!

Staff Pack: Zion Preschool Teachers Starbucks Valentine
$25

Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.

We will deliver to a pre-determined list of 3 Zion Preschool staff.

Staff Pack: PreK/TK Teachers Starbucks Valentine
$30

Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.

We'll deliver to a pre-determined list of 4 PreK/TK Teachers.

Staff Pack: Lower School Teachers Starbucks Valentine
$75

Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.

We'll deliver to a pre-determined list of 10 Lower School staff.

Staff Pack: Upper School Teachers Starbucks Valentine
$75

Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.

We will deliver to a pre-determined list of 11 Upper School teachers staff.

Staff Pack: Office Staff/Auxiliary Starbucks Valentine
$100

Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.

We will deliver to a pre-determined list of 15 office/auxiliary staff.

Staff Pack: Teaching Assistants Starbucks Valentine
$125

Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.

We'll deliver to a pre-determined list of 20 Teaching Assistant & Before/After school care staff.

