2026 Anchor Valentine Grams 6th Grade Fundraiser

Includes a sucker and a Valentine.
Includes small cross pendant & "God Loves You" Valentine message.
Includes a flower and Valentine message.
Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.
For the whole class!
(Entire grade level for Upper School)
Includes a cute 3D printed animal and a Valentine for each student in the class!
For the whole class!
(Entire grade level for Upper School)
Includes a fun crystal pen and a Valentine for each student in the class!
For the whole class!
(Entire Grade-level for Upper School)
Includes a sucker & Valentine.
For the whole class!
(Entire Grade-level for Upper School)
Includes a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine Message.
For the whole class!
(Entire grade level for Upper School)
Includes a flower and Valentine for each student in the class!
Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.
We will deliver to a pre-determined list of 3 Zion Preschool staff.
Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.
We'll deliver to a pre-determined list of 4 PreK/TK Teachers.
Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.
We'll deliver to a pre-determined list of 10 Lower School staff.
Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.
We will deliver to a pre-determined list of 11 Upper School teachers staff.
Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.
We will deliver to a pre-determined list of 15 office/auxiliary staff.
Includes a $5 Starbucks gift card, a small cross pendant & a "God Loves You" Valentine.
We'll deliver to a pre-determined list of 20 Teaching Assistant & Before/After school care staff.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!