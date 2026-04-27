2026 Variety Show Raffle- Kappa Psi

About this raffle
Go to raffle table to get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!
Go to raffle table to get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!
Go to raffle table to get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!
Go to raffle table to PAY $1 CASH, get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!
Go to raffle table to PAY $5 CASH, get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!
Go to raffle table to PAY $10 CASH, get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!
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