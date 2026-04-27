Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity Inc.

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Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity Inc.

About this raffle

2026 Variety Show Raffle- Kappa Psi

1 Ticket
$1

Go to raffle table to get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!

7 Tickets
$5

Go to raffle table to get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!

15 Tickets
$10

Go to raffle table to get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!

CASH 1 Ticket
Free

Go to raffle table to PAY $1 CASH, get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!

CASH 7 Tickets
Free

Go to raffle table to PAY $5 CASH, get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!

CASH 15 Tickets
Free

Go to raffle table to PAY $10 CASH, get physical ticket, and place in the basket that you would like to win!

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