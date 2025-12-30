United Church of Christ Congregational

Hosted by

United Church of Christ Congregational

About this event

Rainforest Falls VBS Registration

570 Klem Rd

Webster, NY 14580, USA

Camper registration
$50

Register your child as a camper if they will be in preschool through grade 3 on September 1, 2026. (Note youth in grade 4 on September 1, 2026 will register as counselor in training.)

counselor in training registration
$50

Register your child as a counselor in training (CIT) if they will be in grade 4 on September 1, 2026. CIT's get to do all the fun camper things while learning how to be a camp counselor.

Counselor registration
$20

Register your youth as a counselor if they will be in grade 5 through 12 on September 1, 2026

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