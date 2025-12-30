Rainforest Falls VBS Registration

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About this event
Register your child as a camper if they will be in preschool through grade 3 on September 1, 2026. (Note youth in grade 4 on September 1, 2026 will register as counselor in training.)
Register your child as a counselor in training (CIT) if they will be in grade 4 on September 1, 2026. CIT's get to do all the fun camper things while learning how to be a camp counselor.
Register your youth as a counselor if they will be in grade 5 through 12 on September 1, 2026
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