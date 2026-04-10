2026 Vendor Application (Application Fee [Down Payment] and Acknowledgement of Terms) • Tournament of Nations 2026

Vendor Registration (Payment and Acknowledgement of Terms)

THE APPLICATION FEE DOES NOT GAURUNTEE SELECTION TO VEND. YOU WILL BE CONTACTED BY OUR TEAM WITH OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION BY AUGUST 1, 2026. THE FULL VENDOR FEE OF $250 WILL BE COLLECTED ALONG WITH PERMITS AND DOCUMENTATION IF NEED BE.



IF NOT SELECTED YOU PAYMENT WILL BE RETURNED.

The Full $250 Payment includes:

✅ Access to set up a vendor booth at the first half of the Event (WELLNESS IN THE MORNING)

✅ Participation in the official vendor lineup

✅ The right to market and sell your products or services during the event



Please note: Registration is not complete until payment is received. Vendor spaces are limited, and registration will close once capacity is reached.