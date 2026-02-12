2026 Vendor - DVHS Rides & Jams Fest

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About this event
This registration includes a designated 10' x 10' outdoor space in our vendor row. Your contribution directly supports the Desert View High School Band’s instruments, uniforms, and competitions.
Important Reminders:
Equipment: You must provide your own 10x10 canopy, tables, and chairs.
Setup: Arrival is between 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM on March 21st.
Confirmation: By purchasing this "ticket," you confirm that your booth concept has been pre-approved by the DVHS Band Booster organization.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!