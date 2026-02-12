2026 Vendor - DVHS Rides & Jams Fest

This registration includes a designated 10' x 10' outdoor space in our vendor row. Your contribution directly supports the Desert View High School Band’s instruments, uniforms, and competitions.





Important Reminders:

Equipment: You must provide your own 10x10 canopy, tables, and chairs.

Setup: Arrival is between 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM on March 21st.





Confirmation: By purchasing this "ticket," you confirm that your booth concept has been pre-approved by the DVHS Band Booster organization.