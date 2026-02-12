Desert View High School Band Booster

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Desert View High School Band Booster

About this event

2026 Vendor - DVHS Rides & Jams Fest

4101 E Valencia Rd

Tucson, AZ 85706, USA

Approved Vendor Registration Fee
$50

This registration includes a designated 10' x 10' outdoor space in our vendor row. Your contribution directly supports the Desert View High School Band’s instruments, uniforms, and competitions.


Important Reminders:

Equipment: You must provide your own 10x10 canopy, tables, and chairs.

Setup: Arrival is between 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM on March 21st.


Confirmation: By purchasing this "ticket," you confirm that your booth concept has been pre-approved by the DVHS Band Booster organization.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!