2026 Vendor Fees

Grand Parade Summer Festival (6/27) - Craft/Gift 10x10
$85
Grand Parade Summer Festival (6/27) - Craft/Gift 10x20
$140
Grand Parade Summer Festival (6/27) - Food Truck/Tent 10x10
$115
Grand Parade Summer Festival (6/27) - Food Truck/Tent 10x20
$190
Fireworks Over Sinclair Inlet (7/3) - Craft/Gift 10x10
$85
Fireworks Over Sinclair Inlet (7/3) - Craft/Gift 10x20
$140
Fireworks Over Sinclair Inlet (7/3) - Food Truck/Tent 10x10
$115
Fireworks Over Sinclair Inlet (7/3) - Food Truck/Tent 10x20
$190
Hot Rods at the High School (7/19) - Craft/Gift 10x10
$50
Hot Rods at the High School (7/19) - Craft/Gift 10x20
$80
Hot Rods at the High School (7/19) - Food Truck/Tent 10x10
$100
Hot Rods at the High School (7/19) - Food Truck/Tent 10x20
$160

