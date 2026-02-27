2026 Vendor Payment

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This $25 fee reserves your approved vendor booth space at the upcoming Austin, MN Pride Festival. Please ensure payment is submitted promptly to secure your spot. This fee is non-refundable and applies only to vendors who have received an official approval notice.
This $50 fee reserves your approved vendor space at the upcoming Austin, MN Pride Festival. Please ensure payment is submitted promptly to secure your spot. This fee is non-refundable and applies only to vendors who have received an official approval notice.
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