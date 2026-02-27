Austin, MN Pride

Hosted by

Austin, MN Pride

About this event

2026 Vendor Payment

Booth Acceptance Fee
$25

This $25 fee reserves your approved vendor booth space at the upcoming Austin, MN Pride Festival. Please ensure payment is submitted promptly to secure your spot. This fee is non-refundable and applies only to vendors who have received an official approval notice.

Food Vendor Acceptance Fee
$50

This $50 fee reserves your approved vendor space at the upcoming Austin, MN Pride Festival. Please ensure payment is submitted promptly to secure your spot. This fee is non-refundable and applies only to vendors who have received an official approval notice.

Add a donation for Austin, MN Pride

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