2026 Vendor Payment

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About this event
Each 10x10 hut provides a cozy, decorated space to showcase your products and connect with thousands of visitors during this cherished holiday event. Rentals are priced at $250 per weekend and include use of the hut for the full market schedule that weekend.
Each 10x10 hut provides a cozy, decorated space to showcase your products and connect with thousands of visitors during this cherished holiday event. Rentals are priced at $250 per weekend and include use of the hut for the full market schedule that weekend.
Each 10x10 hut provides a cozy, decorated space to showcase your products and connect with thousands of visitors during this cherished holiday event. Rentals are priced at $250 per weekend and include use of the hut for the full market schedule that weekend.
Each 10x10 hut provides a cozy, decorated space to showcase your products and connect with thousands of visitors during this cherished holiday event. Rentals are priced at $250 per weekend and include use of the hut for the full market schedule that weekend.
Bring your food truck or mobile boutique to the Ottawa Chris Kringle Market and be part of the holiday magic! Each space rental is $250 per weekend and gives you access to thousands of visitors eager to enjoy festive foods, drinks, and unique shopping experiences.
Bring your food truck or mobile boutique to the Ottawa Chris Kringle Market and be part of the holiday magic! Each space rental is $250 per weekend and gives you access to thousands of visitors eager to enjoy festive foods, drinks, and unique shopping experiences.
Bring your food truck or mobile boutique to the Ottawa Chris Kringle Market and be part of the holiday magic! Each space rental is $250 per weekend and gives you access to thousands of visitors eager to enjoy festive foods, drinks, and unique shopping experiences.
Bring your food truck or mobile boutique to the Ottawa Chris Kringle Market and be part of the holiday magic! Each space rental is $250 per weekend and gives you access to thousands of visitors eager to enjoy festive foods, drinks, and unique shopping experiences.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!