Ottawa Chris Kringle Market

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Ottawa Chris Kringle Market

About this event

2026 Vendor Payment

101 E Jackson St

Ottawa, IL 61350, USA

Weekend 1 Hut
$250

Each 10x10 hut provides a cozy, decorated space to showcase your products and connect with thousands of visitors during this cherished holiday event. Rentals are priced at $250 per weekend and include use of the hut for the full market schedule that weekend.

Weekend 2 Hut
$250

Each 10x10 hut provides a cozy, decorated space to showcase your products and connect with thousands of visitors during this cherished holiday event. Rentals are priced at $250 per weekend and include use of the hut for the full market schedule that weekend.

Weekend 3 Hut
$250

Each 10x10 hut provides a cozy, decorated space to showcase your products and connect with thousands of visitors during this cherished holiday event. Rentals are priced at $250 per weekend and include use of the hut for the full market schedule that weekend.

Weekend 4 Hut
$250

Each 10x10 hut provides a cozy, decorated space to showcase your products and connect with thousands of visitors during this cherished holiday event. Rentals are priced at $250 per weekend and include use of the hut for the full market schedule that weekend.

Weekend 1 Food Truck
$250

Bring your food truck or mobile boutique to the Ottawa Chris Kringle Market and be part of the holiday magic! Each space rental is $250 per weekend and gives you access to thousands of visitors eager to enjoy festive foods, drinks, and unique shopping experiences.

Weekend 2 Food Truck
$250

Bring your food truck or mobile boutique to the Ottawa Chris Kringle Market and be part of the holiday magic! Each space rental is $250 per weekend and gives you access to thousands of visitors eager to enjoy festive foods, drinks, and unique shopping experiences.

Weekend 3 Food Truck
$250

Bring your food truck or mobile boutique to the Ottawa Chris Kringle Market and be part of the holiday magic! Each space rental is $250 per weekend and gives you access to thousands of visitors eager to enjoy festive foods, drinks, and unique shopping experiences.

Weekend 4 Food Truck
$250

Bring your food truck or mobile boutique to the Ottawa Chris Kringle Market and be part of the holiday magic! Each space rental is $250 per weekend and gives you access to thousands of visitors eager to enjoy festive foods, drinks, and unique shopping experiences.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!