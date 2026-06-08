2026 Vendor Registration 6/20 OR 6/21

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10 left!
This vendor opportunity is ONLY for:
6/20 1p-3p at the West Orange Arts Center (551 Valley Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052)
Please bring your own tables and chairs. Contact the organizer ([email protected]) for additional information.
10 left!
This vendor opportunity is ONLY for:
6/21 2p-4p at The Library Dispensary (5 Washington St, West Orange, NJ 07052)
Please bring your own tables and chairs. Contact the organizer ([email protected]) for additional information.
$
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