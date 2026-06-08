WOSAC Foundation

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WOSAC Foundation

About this event

2026 Vendor Registration 6/20 OR 6/21

West Orange

NJ 07052, USA

Vendor Registration 6/20 1p-3p
$50

10 left!

This vendor opportunity is ONLY for:


6/20 1p-3p at the West Orange Arts Center (551 Valley Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052)

Please bring your own tables and chairs. Contact the organizer ([email protected]) for additional information.


Vendor Registration 6/21 2p-4p
$50

10 left!

This vendor opportunity is ONLY for:


6/21 2p-4p at The Library Dispensary (5 Washington St, West Orange, NJ 07052)

Please bring your own tables and chairs. Contact the organizer ([email protected]) for additional information.

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