Windy Hill Senior Center Inc

Hosted by

Windy Hill Senior Center Inc

About this event

2026 Vendor Registration - Annual Spring Grove Community Food Truck Event

1657 PA-116

Spring Grove, PA 17362

Food Truck Vendor item
Food Truck Vendor
$150

Vendor will receive a 20'x20' space. Additional space can be purchased at a rate of $25 per 20' space. Please take into account the size of your vehicle if it's attached to your food truck; you may need more than 1 space.

Extra Space for Food Truck Vendor item
Extra Space for Food Truck Vendor
$25

This is additional space for the food truck vendors who need more than a 20'x20' space. Only those who are food truck vendors and have also selected the original $150 should choose this option.

Food Vendor 10'x10' Space item
Food Vendor 10'x10' Space
$75

This is for a 10' x 10' space only. Vendor is responsible for supplying its own personnel, tables, chairs, signs, EZ-Up, etc. and for maintaining all liability insurance and any other insurance that may be necessary.

Non-Food Vendor 10' x 10' Space item
Non-Food Vendor 10' x 10' Space
$50

This is for a 10' x 10' space only. Vendor is responsible for supplying its own personnel, tables, chairs, signs, etc.

Event Sponsor item
Event Sponsor
$250

This is a new opportunity we added this year. The event sponsorship includes a space at the event, the company logo on all marketing pieces, and special advertisement during the event by our DJ.

Add a donation for Windy Hill Senior Center Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!