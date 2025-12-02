2026 Vendors

About this event
Includes: 10' x 10' Booth Space, plus (2) tables @ 8' x 18", and (2) chairs with (2) Vendor Badges and Circus Circus Guest Wi-Fi.
Additional space to go with the 10' x 10' Vendor Booth space.
Includes: 10' x 10' Booth Space, plus (2) tables @ 8' x 18", and (2) chairs with (2) Vendor Badges and Circus Circus Guest Wi-Fi, plus a 20-25 minute segment on our presentation stage, preferred Booth placement, Schedule listing, Educational Partner highlight and AV support (mic + screen + projector). ** Must be pre-approved.
If you want to help improve the lives of cats through education, but don't want to spend the whole weekend vending, this option lets you give your presentation and still enjoy a half-day connecting with local feline enthusiasts.
Pay 50% now and the remaining 50% by February 7th, 2026
Pay 50% now and the remaining 50% by February 7th, 2026
Pay 50% now and the remaining 50% by February 7th, 2026
Pay 50% now and the remaining 50% by February 7th, 2026
Electricity for Vendor
Extension Cord provided by Hotel
Power Strip provided by Hotel
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!