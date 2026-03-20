2026 Vendors

Food Vendor Agreement Form





Frankfort Bluegrass Festival July 11th & 12th 2026





Agreement: In accepting the opportunity to participate as a FOOD vendor at the Frankfort Bluegrass Festival on July 11th & 12th, 2026,

I do hereby accept the following listed conditions and limitations.

• Payment: Reservations for a 10’ x 10’ booth space are made with payment of $450.00 in advance with checks being made payable to

Frankfort Bluegrass Festival. Checks can be mailed to Frankfort Bluegrass Fest c/o Down Home Guitars 11 S. White St. Frankfort, IL 60423.

*ALL APPLICATIONS AND PAYMENTS MUST BE RECEIVED BY JUNE 1st 2026.

• All vendors and items being sold need to be approved by the Bluegrass Committee and the Frankfort Village Board.*

*PLEASE INCLUDE A LIST OF ALL ITEMS BEING SOLD & DESCRIPTION OF THE BOOTH ALONG WITH PHOTOGRAPH OR DRAWING OF LAYOUT.

• All food vendors must have a Certificate of Liability lnsurance listing Frankfort Bluegrass Festival and Village Of Frankfort as co-insureds.

• All food vendors must have certificate of health in Will County and pass inspection by the health department.





• Booth Placement: Use is limited to Breidert Green or Prairie Park vicinity. Booth location is at the sole discretion of the Bluegrass Fest Com-

mittee. You will receive set up location and load in information prior to the fest or find a fest coordinator when you arrive.





*Vehicles will not be able to be parked at booth location. Food trucks are not allowed.

• Power: Power is limited and must be approved. If power is required, please list maximum amount of Amps needed here. ___________ *

• Set up hours: Saturday 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM both days.

• Vendor hours: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM both days, minimum. Booths must be open the whole duration. Booths cannot come down early.

Note: All booths must be taken down Saturday night and reassembled Sunday morning. All booths, materials, loading vans, trucks etc. must be

off site by 10:00 PM Sunday. This includes parking lots to west and east of park. Booth and items left overnight are done so at your own risk and

responsibility.

• All booths must be securely staked down or weighed down. Nothing may attach to poles, columns, trees or fences in the park by any

means at all. All merchandise must be confined to vendors’ 10 x 10 space.

• Signage: Signs must be attached to booths. No signs or advertising posted outside of vendors’ space.

• Health Department and Insurance: It is the sole responsibility of the vendor to contact the Will County Health Department and complete

any needed inspection or forms. insurance coverage on property brought onto the premises as well as . Vendor assumes full responsibility

of items in their booths.

• Cleaning: Vendor is responsible for cleaning the booth area and removal of bulk trash.

• You are responsible for your own setup— booth, tables, chairs etc...

Please provide a description of what you plan to sell at the fest. Please include additional information, photos and diagrams separately.