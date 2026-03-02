2026 Vendors & Exhibitors

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About this event
Exhibitors are for orgs/companies who seek to have booth space without the intention to sell any merchandise. Community exhibitors are strictly tabling to give out information and/or to collect information. Community exhibitors can include: Community based orgs/initiatives/movements, Non-profit orgs/companies, Schools/Colleges/Universities, Greek Lettered orgs, School clubs, Boy/Girl scouts, Ministries. WE DO NOT PROVIDE TABLES OR CHAIRS. Please have heavy weights for your tents. An exhibitor orientation will take place via zoom in June, so we can answer any questions or concerns.
Community Sales Vendors are for local small business owners who are seeking an opportunity to sell merchandise/apparel/services/Memberships. Community Sales Vendors can include: Apparel, merchandise, skincare, haircare, jewelry, home goods, services/memberships, for any for-profit company. NO JUNETEENTH MERCH IS ALLOWED TO BE SOLD ON-SITE. ONLY THE JFFNYC TEAM WILL BE PREMITTED TO SELL JUNETEENTH MERCHANDISE ON SITE. We do not provide tables or chairs. Please have heavy weights for your tents. A vendor orientation will take place via zoom in June, so we can answer any questions or concerns.
Food Vendors are for local small business owners who are seeking an opportunity to sell prepackaged Food/Beverages/Snacks Food Vendors must sell PRE-PACKAGED FOOD. BEVERAGES can be made on the premises, but there is to be NO OPEN FIRES, GRILLS or HOT PLATES. Food Vendors can include: Food carts or Food booths (must have approved food distribution license) We do not provide tents, tables or chairs. Please have heavy weights for your tents. A vendor orientation will take place via zoom in June, so we can answer any questions or concerns.
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