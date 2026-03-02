2026 Vendors & Exhibitors

Food Vendors are for local small business owners who are seeking an opportunity to sell prepackaged Food/Beverages/Snacks Food Vendors must sell PRE-PACKAGED FOOD. BEVERAGES can be made on the premises, but there is to be NO OPEN FIRES, GRILLS or HOT PLATES. Food Vendors can include: Food carts or Food booths (must have approved food distribution license) We do not provide tents, tables or chairs. Please have heavy weights for your tents. A vendor orientation will take place via zoom in June, so we can answer any questions or concerns.