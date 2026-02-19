North Texas Pride Foundation

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North Texas Pride Foundation

About this event

2026 Vendor/Sponsor Registration

902 E 16th St

Plano, TX 75074, USA

Platinum Partner Early Registration Discount
$6,375
Available until Jun 15

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 10 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Gold Partner Early Registration Discount
$4,250
Available until Jun 15

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 8 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Silver Partner Early Registration Discount
$2,125
Available until Jun 15

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 6 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Bronze Partner Early Registration Discount
$850
Available until Jun 15

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 4 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Jewel Partner Early Registration Discount
$425
Available until Jun 15

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 VIP Reception Tickets; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Business Partner Early Registration Discount
$212.50
Available until Jun 15

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Non-Profit Partner Early Registration Discount
$127.50
Available until Jun 15

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Handmade Arts & Crafts Vendor Early Registration Discount
$127.50
Available until Jun 15

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Platinum Partner
$7,500

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 10 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Gold Partner
$5,000

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 8 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Silver Partner
$2,500

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 6 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Bronze Partner
$1,000

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Premium Booth Site*; 3' x 8' Banner on Stage if Provided; Logo Placement on all Marketing and Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 4 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Jewel Partner
$500

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo and Link on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 General Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; 2 VIP Reception Tickets; Shout Out at Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Business Partner
$250

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Non-Profit Partner
$150

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival. Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

Handmade Arts & Crafts Vendor
$150

Sponsors at this level receive the following: 10' x 10' Regular Booth Site*; Logo Placement on Social Media; Logo on North Texas Pride Foundation Website; 2 Booth Staff Admission Tickets for 2025 "Come As You Are" Festival; Sponsorships of Bronze or above will be listed as a title sponsor at event spotlight activities to include VIP Room, Kids Zone, Venue, Etc. * Booth Sites are Optional at Any Level

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