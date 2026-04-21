2026 Venetian Cup Regatta Silent Auction

Donated by the Bitter Ends (Florida Women's Sailing Association)

Make waves this summer with a basket full of sunshine, creativity, and seaside fun! Perfect for young adventurers, this cheerful collection is packed with everything kids need for a day of imagination and outdoor play. From sailing-themed puzzles and a 404-piece LEGO catamaran kit to a charming nautical storybook, this basket inspires curiosity and hands-on fun.

Kids can gear up for warm-weather adventures with cozy beach towels, flip flops, and a reusable water bottle—perfect for pool days, beach outings, or backyard play. After a day in the sun, cozy up with a soft Nautica Blanket, bringing a touch of coastal comfort to any home.

With playful extras and activity-packed surprises, this bundle captures the spirit of summer and seaside adventure. Whether you’re raising a future sailor or just looking to keep kids entertained all season long, this basket is a breeze to love!

Contents include: Nautica Blanket, Lago Technic Catamaran, beach and pool toys, DIY paint by number, sailing socks, sailboat water bottle, card games, books, beach towels, flip flops, JVC Earbuds.

Value $300