2026 Venetian Cup Regatta Silent Auction

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Donated by the Bitter Ends (Florida Women's Sailing Association)
Make waves this summer with a basket full of sunshine, creativity, and seaside fun! Perfect for young adventurers, this cheerful collection is packed with everything kids need for a day of imagination and outdoor play. From sailing-themed puzzles and a 404-piece LEGO catamaran kit to a charming nautical storybook, this basket inspires curiosity and hands-on fun.
Kids can gear up for warm-weather adventures with cozy beach towels, flip flops, and a reusable water bottle—perfect for pool days, beach outings, or backyard play. After a day in the sun, cozy up with a soft Nautica Blanket, bringing a touch of coastal comfort to any home.
With playful extras and activity-packed surprises, this bundle captures the spirit of summer and seaside adventure. Whether you’re raising a future sailor or just looking to keep kids entertained all season long, this basket is a breeze to love!
Contents include: Nautica Blanket, Lago Technic Catamaran, beach and pool toys, DIY paint by number, sailing socks, sailboat water bottle, card games, books, beach towels, flip flops, JVC Earbuds.
Value $300
Starting bid
Our Race Team won this Yeti bucket at the River Romp Regatta at Edison Sailing Center. They split up the goodies inside and decided to donate the bucket to the Venetian Cup Silent Auction!
Cast off with everything you need for a great day on the water! This rugged and practical fishing bundle is perfect for anglers of all levels—from beginners to seasoned pros.
At the center is a durable YETI bucket, built tough for hauling gear, bait, or your latest catch. Inside, you’ll find two retractable fishing rods and reels, ready to hit the water, along with essential accessories to get you started right away including two Yeti hats and a 10L dry bag.
Whether you're fishing from the dock, shore, or boat, this all-in-one kit makes it easy to grab your gear and go.
Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, weekend anglers, or anyone ready to reel in their next big catch!
Contents include: Yeti fishing Bucket, 2 retractable fishing poles, 2 Yeti Flat Brim hats, Old Salty Dog Tee
Value $140
Starting bid
Donated by the Bitter Ends (Florida Women's Sailing Association)
Gear up and hit the water with confidence. This streamlined collection of high-quality sailing essentials is designed for performance, protection, and style—perfect for both seasoned sailors and those just getting started.
Stay on course with a durable, water-ready Gill digital sailing watch featuring race timer functionality, ideal for tracking starts and maximizing performance on the water. A premium Gill UV-protective sailing cap offers lightweight comfort and sun protection during long days on deck, while floating polarized sunglasses ensure clear visibility and peace of mind.
Thoughtfully curated for life on the water, this set delivers the practical tools every sailor needs to stay focused, protected, and race-ready.
Contents Include: Gill Race Watch, Gill Race Cap, Xagger Polarized Sport Sunglasses
Value $165
Starting bid
beach vibes donated by the hoch family and the sound donated by the Watson family.
Everything you need for the perfect beach day—just add sunshine! This stylish coastal tote is packed with premium summer essentials designed for relaxation, fun, and effortless seaside vibes.
Stay cool and hydrated with a high-quality Owala insulated water bottle, protect your essentials with a waterproof pouch, and soak up the sun safely with nourishing sunscreen. Kick back in comfort with a soft beach towel and trendy flip flops, then turn up the fun with a JBL portable Bluetooth speaker—perfect for your favorite beach-day playlist.
Complete with chic accessories like a woven sun hat and sunglasses, this bundle blends function, fashion, and fun into one must-have summer set. Whether you're heading to the beach, pool, or a weekend getaway, this tote has you covered in style.
Contents include: JBL Go3 Speaker, Owala Water bottle, Florida beach Tote, Flip Flop, Beach & cooling Towel, Sunscreen, Sunglasses, Woven Sun Hat, Waterproof Phone Pouch
Value $175
Starting bid
Bring the beach home with this relaxed and stylish coastal-inspired collection—perfect for unwinding, entertaining, and soaking up those laid-back seaside vibes.
Set the tone with a charming “Beach Days Are the Best Days” décor sign, then kick back and relax in a comfortable chair hammock while enjoying a refreshing coastal cocktail. This basket includes a unique bottle of Shark Tooth vodka from Venice, Florida, along with fun drinkware and accessories perfect for hosting or gifting.
Add a splash of color and movement to your outdoor space with a decorative windsock and enjoy a quiet moment with a seaside-inspired puzzle. Beachy accents and $50 in gift cards to your favorite local breakfast joints complete this thoughtfully curated bundle designed for comfort, style, and easygoing enjoyment.
Perfect for beach lovers, entertainers, or anyone ready to embrace the coastal lifestyle—no sand required.
Contents include: Shark Tooth Vodka, Chair Hammock, Nautical Decor & accents, Nautical Puzzle, Drinkware & accessories, sea turtle Serving Tray, and two gift cards to your favorite local breakfast joints - The Original Word of Mouth ($25) and Louis Bistro/ Island Coffee ($25)
Value $175
Starting bid
Donated by Max Smetts- owner of ZAP Skim Boards and our long time Venetian Cup Regatta Sponsor
Ride the wave with this ultimate beach adventure package from Zap Skim Boards, proudly designed right here in Venice, Florida! Known as one of the leading innovators in skimboarding and surf-style watersports, Zap delivers performance, quality, and serious fun.
This exciting bundle includes a Zap skim board, perfect for gliding along the shoreline and catching waves, along with a beach bag and surf poncho for easy, on-the-go changes after a day in the water.
Loaded with Zap-branded gear—hats, T-shirts, a keychain, and stickers—this package is perfect for beach lovers, thrill-seekers, and anyone ready to level up their coastal adventures.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned rider, this is your chance to bring the stoke of Venice’s surf culture home!
Contents include: ZAP Skim Board, Surf Poncho, Beach Tote, M & SM size ZAP Tees, ZAP Hat, ZAP Cooling Towels, Keychain. stickers
Value $375
Starting bid
Donated by Evolve Chiropractic Clinic & Wellness Boutique
Designed to help you feel your best from the inside out, this bundle combines professional care with luxurious self-care essentials. Whether you’re looking to relieve tension, improve mobility, or simply unwind, Evolve offers a personalized approach to health and healing.
Paired with boutique wellness items that promote relaxation and balance, this package is perfect for anyone ready to reset, recharge, and invest in their well-being.
Because when you feel better, you live better.
Contents include: From the Wellness Boutique Magnesium Topical Mineral Oil Spray, Magic Muscle Ease, Champagne Toast candle, Sovereign Co. Tension Relief Bath Salt, and Zero Sugar Hydration LMNT Electrolyte drink Mix
Value $100
Starting bid
Carry a piece of sailing history wherever you go with this rugged and stylish Sea Bags of Maine x Zim Sailing duffle.
Handcrafted in Maine from recycled sailcloth, Sea Bags are known for their durability, sustainability, and authentic nautical character—each bag tells a story of life on the water. Paired with Zim Sailing, a leader in small boat sailing, this duffle is built for performance both on and off the dock.
Perfect for regattas, weekend getaways, gym sessions, or everyday use, this versatile bag combines function, heritage, and coastal style.
A must-have for sailors, adventurers, and anyone who appreciates gear with a story.
Value $170
Starting bid
Bring the charm of the seaside home with this beautifully handcrafted nautical quilt. Featuring a timeless design of sailboats, lighthouses, anchors, and compass motifs, this piece captures the spirit of life on the water. Carefully stitched with attention to detail the quilt showcases a classic palette of soft creams, navy blues, and warm reds, framed by a striking geometric border.
Perfect as a cozy throw, a bed centerpiece, or a wall display, this one-of-a-kind quilt is both functional and decorative. Whether you're a boating enthusiast or simply love coastal style, this heirloom quality piece will add warmth and character to any space. Generously donated to support youth boating programs.
Value $250
Starting bid
Donated by the Hoch children who have been on our race team for a few years and wanted to make a difference for VYBA.
Make a splash with this colorful “Sugar splash basket, perfect for kids, beach days, or anyone with a sweet tooth! This bright beach bucket comes packed with an assortment of candies and treats plus a playful water blaster for added Fun in the sun weather your gearing up for a day at the shore a poolside party or just want to brighten someone's day this bundle delivers smiles and sugar in equal measure a gift for families kids or the young at heart sweet playful and ready for fun just add sunshine!
Contents include: some sweet treats like gummy bears, jellybeans, etc., sand bucket and shovel, water gun
Value $45
Starting bid
Donated by a Sailor of the Hoch Family who sails professionally and who the kids aspire to be!
Turn a little luck into something extraordinary with jackpot dreams! This exciting basket is packed with a variety of lottery scratch off tickets, Your chance to win instant cash and maybe even strike it rich beautifully arranged and ready to gift it's the perfect thrill for anyone who loves a little excitement and the possibility of a big win.
Whether you scratch them all at once or savor the suspense every ticket holds the promise of a dream come true all it takes is 1 lucky ticket will it be yours?
Value $100
Starting bid
Donated by the Watson Family
Be ready for any adventure—on land or water—with this rugged and reliable gear bundle designed to keep up with your active lifestyle.
At the center of this set is a spacious 60-liter waterproof dry duffle bag, perfect for boating trips, beach days, travel, or gym use. Built to keep your gear dry and protected, it’s an essential companion for any outdoor excursion.
Clip on your favorite tunes with the JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker, delivering big sound in a compact, travel-ready design. Whether you're on the boat, at the beach, or exploring the outdoors, this bundle keeps your gear safe and your soundtrack going.
Perfect for adventurers, boaters, travelers, and anyone who’s always ready to go.
Contents include: JBL Clip 4 Speaker, 60L dry Duffle bag
Value $125
Starting bid
Get ready to hit the beach in style The Ultimate Beach Bash! This packaged tote is bursting with everything you need for a perfect day by the water - beach toys, games, floats, stylish accessories, and more. From sandcastle building to splash-worthy fun, there's something for everyone in this all-in-one beach bundle.
Perfect for families, kids, or anyone who loves sun-soaked adventures, this basket takes the guesswork out of beach day prep, just grab it and go.
Sun, Sand, and nonstop fun await - let the beach bash begin!
Contents include everything you could possibly imagine to enjoy a day at the beach for any age!
Value $110
Starting bid
Treat yourself, or someone lucky, to a beautifully curated collection of gourmet delights. This elegant wine country gift basket is filled with an assortment of sweet and savory favorites, from decadent chocolates and creamy caramels to crisp artisan crackers baked treats and don’t forget the wine donated by the Malloy Family!
Perfect for entertaining, sharing, or savoring slowly, this basket offers something for every pallet. Thoughtfully packaged and the reusable woven tote and finished with a classic ribbon, it's as impressive to present as it is to enjoy.
Whether for a cozy night in, a festive gathering, or thoughtful gift, this indulgent assortment brings a taste of wine country right to your door.
Contents include: wine country Gift basket, 2 bottles of Taylor made Cabernet Sauvignon
Value $140
Starting bid
Carry a piece of Florida’s coastline with you wherever you go. Donated by Coach Alyssa Jongsma, these unique earrings are thoughtfully handcrafted using genuine shark teeth she personally collects along local shores, including Caspersen, Venice, and Nokomis Beach.
Each tooth is beautifully wrapped in black stainless-steel wire and finished with durable stainless-steel hooks, creating a striking and one-of-a-kind coastal accessory. No two pairs are exactly alike making these earrings as special as the beaches they come from.
A perfect gift for ocean lovers, beachcombers, and anyone who appreciates handmade coastal treasures.
Set #1
Value $Priceless
Starting bid
Carry a piece of Florida’s coastline with you wherever you go. Donated by Coach Alyssa Jongsma, these unique earrings are thoughtfully handcrafted using genuine shark teeth she personally collects along local shores, including Caspersen, Venice, and Nokomis Beach.
Each tooth is beautifully wrapped in black stainless-steel wire and finished with durable stainless-steel hooks, creating a striking and one-of-a-kind coastal accessory. No two pairs are exactly alike making these earrings as special as the beaches they come from.
A perfect gift for ocean lovers, beachcombers, and anyone who appreciates handmade coastal treasures.
Set #2
Value $Priceless
Starting bid
Carry a piece of Florida’s coastline with you wherever you go. Donated by Coach Alyssa Jongsma, these unique earrings are thoughtfully handcrafted using genuine shark teeth she personally collects along local shores, including Caspersen, Venice, and Nokomis Beach.
Each tooth is beautifully wrapped in black stainless-steel wire and finished with durable stainless-steel hooks, creating a striking and one-of-a-kind coastal accessory. No two pairs are exactly alike making these earrings as special as the beaches they come from.
A perfect gift for ocean lovers, beachcombers, and anyone who appreciates handmade coastal treasures.
Set #3
Value $Priceless
Starting bid
Carry a piece of main coast wherever you go with this authentic sea bags of main tote handcrafted from recycled sailcloth each bag is one of a kind and built for durability making it perfect for beach days boating travel or even day use.
Striking navy tote features a bold octopus design and signature rope handles, capturing classic New England maritime style. Both Practical and stylish it's a conversation piece that blends sustainability with coastal charm.
-Made in Maine from recycled sails.
-Durable, water-resistant material
-Comfortable rope handles
-Spacious interior for all your essentials
A perfect gift for ocean lovers, sailors, or anyone who appreciates unique, eco-conscious design.
Value $195
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate local night out with this collection of fan-favorite restaurants from around the area! Featuring popular spots like Food + Beer, Pop’s Sunset Grill, Paradise Grill, and Backporch Brewing Co., this bundle is your ticket to great food, refreshing drinks, and unforgettable coastal vibes.
Beautifully arranged in a creative fan display, these gift certificates are perfect for planning multiple nights out or sharing with friends and family. Whether you’re craving waterfront dining, casual bites, or a laid-back evening with a cold drink in hand, this package has something for everyone.
Enjoy the best flavors our local dining scene has to offer—all in one winning bid!
Gift certificates include:
Pop's Sunset grill - $50
Paradise Grill - $25
Backporch Brewing - $25
Food & Beer - $150
Total Value $250
Starting bid
Kick back and enjoy the easygoing side of coastal dining with this collection of local favorites. Featuring spots like Fins, Dockside Grill, Pop’s Sunset Grill, Gold Rush BBQ, and Old Salty Dog, this bundle is perfect for relaxed nights out filled with great food and good company.
Whether you're grabbing a quick bite, meeting friends for a drink, or enjoying a sunset by the water, these go-to destinations offer something for everyone. Use them all at once or spread the fun out over multiple nights—it’s your excuse to enjoy the best of casual coastal living.
No reservations, no pressure—just good eats, cold drinks, and laid-back vibes.
Gift certificates include:
Fins Waterfront Dining @ Sharky's on the Pier - $50
Dockside Waterfront Grill - $100
Pop's Sunset Grill - $100
Old Salty Dog - $30
Gold Rush BBQ - $25
Value $305
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