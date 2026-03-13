2026 Veritas Golf Outing

About this event
4 golfers to participate in the day. Lunch included.
Come on your own and we'll add you to a foursome! Lunch included.
Sponsorship includes: Signage at registration, one sign at a determined hole, recognition in program, social media posts, one foursome with lunch for four.
Sponsorship includes: One sign at a determined hole, recognition in program, social media posts, two golfers with lunch for two.
Sponsorship includes: one sign at a determined hole, signage at registration.
Sponsorship includes logo on refreshment bag in every cart on day of the event
Named sponsor of the Closest to the Pin hole which includes signage and ability to provide giveaway to winning recipient.
Sponsor a tee sign at one of the holes for the Veritas Golf Outing.
Don't want to golf? Just join us for lunch!
$
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