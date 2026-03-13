Veritas Christian Academy Inc

Hosted by

Veritas Christian Academy Inc

About this event

2026 Veritas Golf Outing

88 Lawrence Rd

Lafayette Township, NJ 07848, USA

Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 golfers to participate in the day. Lunch included.

Solo Golfer
$175

Come on your own and we'll add you to a foursome! Lunch included.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsorship includes: Signage at registration, one sign at a determined hole, recognition in program, social media posts, one foursome with lunch for four.

Silver Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes: One sign at a determined hole, recognition in program, social media posts, two golfers with lunch for two.

Bronze Sponsor
$400

Sponsorship includes: one sign at a determined hole, signage at registration.

Lion Sponsor
$300

Sponsorship includes logo on refreshment bag in every cart on day of the event

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$300

Named sponsor of the Closest to the Pin hole which includes signage and ability to provide giveaway to winning recipient.

Tee Sponsor
$150

Sponsor a tee sign at one of the holes for the Veritas Golf Outing.

Lunch Only
$55

Don't want to golf? Just join us for lunch!

Add a donation for Veritas Christian Academy Inc

$

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