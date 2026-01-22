Composting Association Of Vermont Inc

Hosted by

Composting Association Of Vermont Inc

About this event

2026 Vermont Organics Recycling Summit

36 College St

Montpelier, VT 05602, USA

CAV Member
$70

CAV members and sponsors receive a discount on VORS registration!

Visit CompostingVermont.org/join to renew or become a member.

Not sure if you’re a current member? Contact [email protected]

Non-CAV member
$90

CAV members and sponsors receive a discount on VORS registration!

Visit CompostingVermont.org/join to renew or become a member.

Not sure if you’re a current member? Contact [email protected]

Student/Retiree
$45
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