2026 Vermont Organics Recycling Summit

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CAV members and sponsors receive a discount on VORS registration!
Visit CompostingVermont.org/join to renew or become a member.
Not sure if you’re a current member? Contact [email protected]
CAV members and sponsors receive a discount on VORS registration!
Visit CompostingVermont.org/join to renew or become a member.
Not sure if you’re a current member? Contact [email protected]
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