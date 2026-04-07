DAV #4 Lone Star

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DAV #4 Lone Star

About this raffle

🎖️ 2026 Veterans Memorial Day Pfest Raffle

🎟️ Memorial Day Pfest Raffle Ticket 🎟️
$10

Prizes include -

🥇 1st Prize: 75” TV (Value $600+)


🥈 2nd Prize: Apple Neo Laptop (Value $600)


🥉 3rd Prize: 250th Anniversary Wooden American Flag (Value $200)


🎧 4th Prize: Apple AirPods 4 (Value $100)


🐶 5th Prize: Puppy Love Pack (Value $75+ )


☀️ 6th Prize: Summer Fun (Value $75+ )


🍫🍷 7th Prize: Chocolate Kisses & Wine Wishes (Value $75+ )


🎨 8th Prize: Color Me Happy (Value $75+ )


🍀 9th Prize: Lucky Streak Bouquet (Value $75+ )


⭐ 10th Prize: Stars & Stripes Celebration (Value $75+)


💳 11th–15th: Visa Gift Cards (Value $50 each)


🛒 16th–20th: HEB Gift Cards (Value $50 each)

Winners will be announced live at the event!

You must be present or provide the contact info below.

🎟️ Memorial Day Pfest Raffle Bundle ( 6 Tickets ) 🎟️
$50

Prizes include -

🥇 1st Prize: 75” TV (Value $600+)


🥈 2nd Prize: Apple Neo Laptop (Value $600)


🥉 3rd Prize: 250th Anniversary Wooden American Flag (Value $200)


🎧 4th Prize: Apple AirPods 4 (Value $100)


🐶 5th Prize: Puppy Love Pack (Value $75+ )


☀️ 6th Prize: Summer Fun (Value $75+ )


🍫🍷 7th Prize: Chocolate Kisses & Wine Wishes (Value $75+ )


🎨 8th Prize: Color Me Happy (Value $75+ )


🍀 9th Prize: Lucky Streak Bouquet (Value $75+ )


⭐ 10th Prize: Stars & Stripes Celebration (Value $75+)


💳 11th–15th: Visa Gift Cards (Value $50 each)


🛒 16th–20th: HEB Gift Cards (Value $50 each)

Winners will be announced live at the event!

You must be present or provide the contact info below.

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