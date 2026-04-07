🎖️ 2026 Veterans Memorial Day Pfest Raffle

Prizes include -



🥇 1st Prize: 75” TV (Value $600+)





🥈 2nd Prize: Apple Neo Laptop (Value $600)





🥉 3rd Prize: 250th Anniversary Wooden American Flag (Value $200)





🎧 4th Prize: Apple AirPods 4 (Value $100)





🐶 5th Prize: Puppy Love Pack (Value $75+ )





☀️ 6th Prize: Summer Fun (Value $75+ )





🍫🍷 7th Prize: Chocolate Kisses & Wine Wishes (Value $75+ )





🎨 8th Prize: Color Me Happy (Value $75+ )





🍀 9th Prize: Lucky Streak Bouquet (Value $75+ )





⭐ 10th Prize: Stars & Stripes Celebration (Value $75+)





💳 11th–15th: Visa Gift Cards (Value $50 each)





🛒 16th–20th: HEB Gift Cards (Value $50 each)



Winners will be announced live at the event!



You must be present or provide the contact info below.