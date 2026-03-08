Rum River Outdoor Foundation

Hosted by

Rum River Outdoor Foundation

About this event

2026 Veterans SXS Ride

30539 State Hwy 47

Cambridge, MN 55008, USA

Driver Registration item
Driver Registration
$50

This secures your spot as one of the 150 SXS. Light lunch & dinner included

Passenger Registration item
Passenger Registration
$25

Light lunch & dinner included

Prairie Event Sponsor item
Prairie Event Sponsor
$250

Includes: Name on Event T-shirt

2 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway

Recognition on website & socials VIP check-in table at event


Woodland Event Sponsor item
Woodland Event Sponsor
$500

Includes: Name on Event T-shirt

1 Free Driver Registration

5 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway

Recognition on website & socials

Name listed on promotional materials

VIP check-in table at event


Northern Lights Event Sponsor item
Northern Lights Event Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: Name on Event T-Shirt

2 Free Driver Registrations

10 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway

Logo placement on banners

Recognition on website & socials

Featured posts on socials

Verbal recognition throughout event

VIP check in table at event Product or Service Placement (if requested)

Add a donation for Rum River Outdoor Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!