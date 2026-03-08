2026 Veterans SXS Ride

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About this event
This secures your spot as one of the 150 SXS. Light lunch & dinner included
Light lunch & dinner included
Includes: Name on Event T-shirt
2 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway
Recognition on website & socials VIP check-in table at event
Includes: Name on Event T-shirt
1 Free Driver Registration
5 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway
Recognition on website & socials
Name listed on promotional materials
VIP check-in table at event
Includes: Name on Event T-Shirt
2 Free Driver Registrations
10 entries into Sponsor Only Giveaway
Logo placement on banners
Recognition on website & socials
Featured posts on socials
Verbal recognition throughout event
VIP check in table at event Product or Service Placement (if requested)
$
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