2026 VETLIFE Tree Town Classic sponsored by the Gold Star Foundation

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About this event
Showcase your brand as our Veteran Impact Sponsor, aligning your company with the mission at the heart of this event and the lives it directly supports.
This premier sponsorship positions your brand as a driving force behind VETLIFE’s impact, helping fund critical programs and services for veterans while elevating your visibility as a top-level supporter.
NEW THIS YEAR: Your sponsorship includes a branded Impact Board displayed at the event, highlighting how your contribution directly supports veterans and the real outcomes it helps create.
Your brand will also be featured in select radio mentions through VETLIFE founder Josh Parrish’s media spots, along with dedicated social media posts to extend your reach before and after the event.
To enhance the guest experience and expand our fundraising impact, all sponsors at this level are asked to include an item donation for our prize raffle.
Raffle items should align with the following value levels:
• Silver Raffle: $200–$300 value
• Gold Raffle: $500–$700 value
As the Veteran Impact Sponsor, you’ll receive premier visibility across event materials, signage, and promotions, recognition during opening remarks and the evening program, a 4-person golf team, and an opportunity for a speaking moment.
It’s a meaningful way to support VETLIFE while positioning your brand as a leader in giving back to those who have served.
Showcase your brand as our Golfer Gift Bag Sponsor, helping us provide all 144 golfers with a high-quality gift bag that exceeds expectations and enhances their tournament experience.
This sponsorship ensures every participant receives a premium gift bag filled with some of the highest-rated new golf gadgets and accessories. Your brand will be directly associated with one of the most anticipated elements of the event, creating a lasting impression from the moment golfers check in.
NEW THIS YEAR: To enhance the guest experience and expand our fundraising impact, all sponsors at this level are asked to include an item donation for our prize raffle.
Raffle items should align with the following value levels:
• Silver Raffle: $200–$300 value
• Gold Raffle: $500–$700 value
Raffle contributions play a key role in supporting VETLIFE’s mission and are greatly appreciated.
As the Golfer Gift Bag Sponsor, you’ll receive strong brand visibility throughout the day, recognition in event promotions and social media, prominent acknowledgment during announcements, a 4-person golf team, and a special acknowledgment during the evening program to highlight your support.
It’s a meaningful way to support the important work of VETLIFE while putting your brand directly into the hands of every participant.
Keep golfers refreshed and your brand moving all day long as a Beverage Cart Sponsor. This sponsorship offers standout visibility as your branded cart travels the course, connecting your business with players while supporting VETLIFE and its mission to serve veterans and their families.
NEW THIS YEAR: To enhance the guest experience and expand our fundraising impact, all sponsors at this level are asked to include an item donation for our prize raffle.
Raffle items should align with the following value levels:
• Silver Raffle: $200–$300 value
• Gold Raffle: $500–$700 value
Raffle contributions play a key role in supporting VETLIFE’s mission and are greatly appreciated.
Your sponsorship includes prominent branding on the beverage cart, opportunities to distribute branded swag, and recognition across event promotions and social media.
You’ll also receive a complimentary 4-person golf team and a special acknowledgment during event announcements, giving your brand consistent exposure throughout the outing.
Showcase your brand as a Contest Hole Sponsor, where golfers take on fan-favorite challenges like Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin. It’s a great way to create engaging, memorable moments on the course while supporting the important work of VETLIFE.
This sponsorship features high-visibility branding at the contest hole, opportunities to include branded items or prizes for winners, and recognition across event promotions and social media. You’ll also receive a complimentary 4 person golf team and special callouts during event announcements, giving your brand strong exposure throughout the day.
This sponsorship is a great fit for non-golfing businesses and organizations looking to support the event while gaining meaningful exposure. You’ll have a high-visibility space near the clubhouse to showcase your brand, connect with participating teams, and be part of the day’s energy.
Take advantage of early interaction with golfers as they check in and head to their starting holes. Members of the Gold Star team will be available at 9:00 am to assist with booth setup and ensure everything is ready to go.
Bring your 4-person team out for a full day of golf, connection, and giving back, all in support of VETLIFE and its mission to serve veterans and their families.
This sponsorship includes lunch and dinner, along with access to on-course contests and activities. Enjoy complimentary beverages while connecting with fellow sponsors, community partners, and veterans throughout the day.
To add to the fun, your team will receive $10 in raffle tickets, four mulligans, and three feet of string to use strategically during play. Whether you’re playing to win or just enjoying the experience, it’s a great way to spend the day on the course while making a meaningful impact.
Gather your team and head to the course for a day filled with great golf, camaraderie, and giving back. By joining as a 4-person team, you’ll enjoy a memorable experience while supporting VETLIFE and its mission to serve veterans and their families.
Your team registration includes four player spots in the outing, lunch and an evening dinner celebration, access to on-course contests and activities, and complimentary refreshments throughout the day.
You’ll also have the opportunity to connect with community leaders, veterans, and fellow sponsors while enjoying a meaningful day on the course.
Put your brand front and center as a Hole Sponsor, reaching every golfer as they make their way around the course. This non-golfing sponsorship offers a meaningful way to support VETLIFE while giving your business strong visibility throughout the event.
Your sponsorship includes a custom sign displayed at a designated hole, ensuring consistent exposure to all players. You’ll also be recognized in event promotions and social media, along with a special callout during event announcements, highlighting your support to everyone in attendance.
Make a strong first impression as the Morning Activities Sponsor and enjoy exclusive recognition during the start of the day. This sponsorship features a crowd-favorite Bloody Mary bar, complete with prominent signage highlighting your business as golfers arrive and get ready to hit the course.
NEW THIS YEAR: To enhance the guest experience and expand our fundraising impact, all sponsors at this level are asked to include an item donation for our prize raffle.
Raffle items should align with the following value levels:
• Silver Raffle: $200–$300 value
• Gold Raffle: $500–$700 value
Raffle contributions play a key role in supporting VETLIFE’s mission and are greatly appreciated.
Your sponsorship covers the full morning experience, including prominent recognition for games, beverages, Bloody Mary's, registration, and table snacks, along with a complimentary 4 person golf team. It’s a great way to kick off the outing, engage with participants early, and set the tone for a fun and impactful day in support of the charity golf outing.
Step into the spotlight as our Golf Prizes Sponsor, playing a key role in honoring the standout moments of the tournament.
Your support will fund all awards presented throughout the day, including the champion teams and individuals who shine during morning contests and on-course competitions. By backing the prizes, your brand becomes part of the excitement and recognition that define the event experience.
NEW THIS YEAR: To enhance the guest experience and expand our fundraising impact, all sponsors at this level are asked to include an item donation for our prize raffle.
Raffle items should align with the following value levels:
• Silver Raffle: $200–$300 value
• Gold Raffle: $500–$700 value
Raffle contributions play a key role in supporting VETLIFE’s mission and are greatly appreciated.
As the Golf Prizes Sponsor, you’ll receive prominent exposure across event materials, digital promotions, and social media, along with recognition during the awards ceremony. This sponsorship also includes a 4-person golf team. It’s a meaningful way to champion the mission of VETLIFE while aligning your brand with achievement, camaraderie, and community impact.
As the exclusive Dinner Sponsor, your brand will be part of the event’s closing celebration, bringing everyone together for an evening of great food, conversation, and reflection on the impact made in support of VETLIFE.
NEW THIS YEAR: To enhance the guest experience and expand our fundraising impact, all sponsors at this level are asked to include an item donation for our prize raffle.
Raffle items should align with the following value levels:
• Silver Raffle: $200–$300 value
• Gold Raffle: $500–$700 value
Raffle contributions play a key role in supporting VETLIFE’s mission and are greatly appreciated.
This sponsorship includes prominent branding throughout the dinner space and on event signage, along with a speaking opportunity during the evening program. You’ll also receive recognition in event promotions and social media, a complimentary 4-person golf team, VIP seating at dinner, and a special acknowledgment during the program to highlight your support.
Stand out as our Lunch Sponsor and be part of one of the most social moments of the day.
NEW THIS YEAR: To enhance the guest experience and expand our fundraising impact, all sponsors at this level are asked to include an item donation for our prize raffle.
Raffle items should align with the following value levels:
• Silver Raffle: $200–$300 value
• Gold Raffle: $500–$700 value
Raffle contributions play a key role in supporting VETLIFE’s mission and are greatly appreciated.
This sponsorship includes recognition across event promotions and social media, along with a complimentary 4-person golf team.
You’ll have the opportunity to distribute branded swag during lunch and even join the Gold Star team in delivering meals to golfers on the course, creating added visibility and a fun, memorable touch for participants.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!