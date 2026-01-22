2026 VETLIFE Tree Town Classic sponsored by the Gold Star Foundation

Showcase your brand as our Veteran Impact Sponsor, aligning your company with the mission at the heart of this event and the lives it directly supports.





This premier sponsorship positions your brand as a driving force behind VETLIFE’s impact, helping fund critical programs and services for veterans while elevating your visibility as a top-level supporter.

NEW THIS YEAR: Your sponsorship includes a branded Impact Board displayed at the event, highlighting how your contribution directly supports veterans and the real outcomes it helps create.

Your brand will also be featured in select radio mentions through VETLIFE founder Josh Parrish’s media spots, along with dedicated social media posts to extend your reach before and after the event.

To enhance the guest experience and expand our fundraising impact, all sponsors at this level are asked to include an item donation for our prize raffle.

Raffle items should align with the following value levels:

• Silver Raffle: $200–$300 value

• Gold Raffle: $500–$700 value





As the Veteran Impact Sponsor, you’ll receive premier visibility across event materials, signage, and promotions, recognition during opening remarks and the evening program, a 4-person golf team, and an opportunity for a speaking moment.

It’s a meaningful way to support VETLIFE while positioning your brand as a leader in giving back to those who have served.