2026 VFB National Match signup

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About this event
Note: Checking for Interest attending. Those attending will need to assist in fundraising for this event or pay own way.
Coalinga Rifle Club
Coalinga, CA
Arrive 1 Oct 26; Compete 2-5 Oct 26; Depart 6 Oct 26.
Note: Checking for Interest attending. Those attending will need to assist in fundraising for this event or pay own way.
Oklahoma City Gun Club
Arcadia, Oklahoma
Arrive 1 June 26; Compete 2-7 June 26, Depart 8 June 26
Note: Those attending will need to assist in fundraising for this event or pay own way.
Alliance Rifle Club
Malvern, Ohio
Arrive 18 May 26; Compete 19-23 May 26; Depart 24 May 26
Camp Perry, Ohio
Note: Checking for Interest attending. Those attending will need to assist in fundraising for this event or pay own way.
We will secure barracks.
Arrive 19 or 20 July 26; Compete 21-23 July 26 in 2400 Match. 24 July 26 is 4 man Team Match. Instruct and coach at Junior Highpower Clinic on 25-26 July 26.
stay and compete at CMP week.
You may be required to instruct at various clinics prior to National Matches on 25-26 July 25
Camp Perry, Ohio
Arrive 24 July 26
You may be required to instruct 25-26 July.
Lodging has been secured for up to 10 team members. Match fees on your own but we will fundraise and hope to pay your match fees.
27 July Pres 100; 28 July NTI; 29 July Hearst DBL; 30 July NTT; 31,1-2 Aug Games; Depart 3 Aug or sooner.
Camp Perry, Ohio
Camp Perry, Ohio
Arrive 3 Aug 26 or sooner
Lodging has been secured for up to 10 team members. Match fees on your own but we will fundraise and hope to pay your match fees.
3-4 Aug 26 3x600 Midrange and 2 Man Team Match each day
5-7 Aug 26 Long Range *note 2 man team OR 4 man teammatches on 7 Aug 26
8 Aug 26 Palma
9 Aug 25 Depart
VFB has secured a grant and will be able to take team members, Veterans and currently serving military on a fishing trip. You will be required to buy a 3 day license and tip the captain 25 to 40 dollars per day.
Charter booked 31 July and 1 August for now. Fishing dates are the same day as the award ceremony/ITT on Friday and on Saturday. We can take 6 total each day. For now, only 1 day but if not enough want to go you can fish both days. We will be casting. All equipment provided. Indicate which date you want to attend.
Please register if you are able to serve as a instructor/coach at the 2026 CMP Junior Highpower Clinic
$
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