Veteran's Family Brigade

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Veteran's Family Brigade

About this event

2026 VFB National Match signup

NRA ATC Championship
$1

Note: Checking for Interest attending. Those attending will need to assist in fundraising for this event or pay own way.

Coalinga Rifle Club
Coalinga, CA
Arrive 1 Oct 26; Compete 2-5 Oct 26; Depart 6 Oct 26.

NRA Mid Range Championship
$1

Note: Checking for Interest attending. Those attending will need to assist in fundraising for this event or pay own way.

Oklahoma City Gun Club
Arcadia, Oklahoma
Arrive 1 June 26; Compete 2-7 June 26, Depart 8 June 26

NRA Long Range Championship
$1

Note: Those attending will need to assist in fundraising for this event or pay own way.

Alliance Rifle Club
Malvern, Ohio
Arrive 18 May 26; Compete 19-23 May 26; Depart 24 May 26

CMP Cup
$1

Camp Perry, Ohio

Note: Checking for Interest attending. Those attending will need to assist in fundraising for this event or pay own way.

We will secure barracks.
Arrive 19 or 20 July 26; Compete 21-23 July 26 in 2400 Match. 24 July 26 is 4 man Team Match. Instruct and coach at Junior Highpower Clinic on 25-26 July 26.
stay and compete at CMP week.
You may be required to instruct at various clinics prior to National Matches on 25-26 July 25

CMP National Rifle Matches
$5

Camp Perry, Ohio
Arrive 24 July 26
You may be required to instruct 25-26 July.

Lodging has been secured for up to 10 team members. Match fees on your own but we will fundraise and hope to pay your match fees.
27 July Pres 100; 28 July NTI; 29 July Hearst DBL; 30 July NTT; 31,1-2 Aug Games; Depart 3 Aug or sooner.
Camp Perry, Ohio

CMP Mid/Long Range Championship
$5

Camp Perry, Ohio
Arrive 3 Aug 26 or sooner

Lodging has been secured for up to 10 team members. Match fees on your own but we will fundraise and hope to pay your match fees.
3-4 Aug 26 3x600 Midrange and 2 Man Team Match each day
5-7 Aug 26 Long Range *note 2 man team OR 4 man teammatches on 7 Aug 26
8 Aug 26 Palma
9 Aug 25 Depart

Walleye and possibly Smallmouth Fishing Combo
$1

VFB has secured a grant and will be able to take team members, Veterans and currently serving military on a fishing trip. You will be required to buy a 3 day license and tip the captain 25 to 40 dollars per day.

Charter booked 31 July and 1 August for now. Fishing dates are the same day as the award ceremony/ITT on Friday and on Saturday. We can take 6 total each day. For now, only 1 day but if not enough want to go you can fish both days. We will be casting. All equipment provided. Indicate which date you want to attend.


Instruct/Coach CMP Junior Highpower Clinic
Free

Please register if you are able to serve as a instructor/coach at the 2026 CMP Junior Highpower Clinic

Add a donation for Veteran's Family Brigade

$

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