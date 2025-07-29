2026 VFW 3115 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Hosted by
This sponsorship includes a sponsor table at the 18th hole, a 3 by 12 banner at the tournament, a team of 4, and your logo on all our marketing material.
This sponsorship includes a sponsor table at the 17th hole, a 3 by 12 banner at the tournament, a team of 4, and your logo on all our marketing material.
This sponsorship includes a sponsor table at registration, a 3 by 12 banner at the tournament, a team of 4.
Your brand will take center stage—literally!—with a double-sided 3ft x 5ft banner, strategically placed at our central registration area and raffle tent, facing both the course and lunch zone.
This sponsorship includes a sponsor table at the lunch serving area, company logo on signage around the eating and serving area. Company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes your company logo placarded on every golf cart in use for the tournament, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on a sign that will placed around the prize and raffle items area for the tournament, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes your company logo placarded on the beverage carts in use for the tournament, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on a microfiber golf towel and then placed into the Swag Bag for the tournament participants, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on a key chain bottle opener and then placed into the Swag Bag for the tournament participants, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on the Swag Bag for the tournament participants, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on signage placed at hole 17 for the hole in one competition, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on signage placed at the coffee bar, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes the hole sponsorship at hole 1 with a table and chairs, and your company logo printed on additional signage placed at hole 1 for the longest drive competition, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
This sponsorship includes the hole sponsorship at your assigned hole with signage for your company logo. Each hole sponsor comes with a table and chairs. This also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Want your brand in every golfer’s hands? For less than $1 per bag, you can include promotional materials in the 288 swag bags distributed to every tournament participant.
Set up shop with style! This sponsorship includes a 10x10 canopy space in our high-traffic tournament zone—perfect for displaying products, offering samples, or connecting face-to-face with 288 engaged participants.
