Victorian Society of Colorado

Hosted by

Victorian Society of Colorado

About this event

2026 Victorian & Vintage Sale Booth Reservation

1510 S Grant St

Denver, CO 80210, USA

VSC PAID-MEMBER ONLY Booth
$30

This ticket price is for current paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE booth (6ft' x 4ft'). Booth fees are non-refundable. If you make more than $200 in sales, we ask for another $20 donation.
Booths are subject to confirmation

VSC NON-PAID Member Booth
$50

This ticket price is for NON-paid members of the VSC. You are purchasing ONE booth (6ft' x 4ft'). Booth fees are non-refundable. If you make more than $200 in sales, we ask for another $20 donation.
Booths are subject to confirmation

Waitlist for 2nd Booth
Free

Choose this option if you'd like a second booth. If one becomes available, we'll contact you.

Add a donation for Victorian Society of Colorado

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!