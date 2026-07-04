2026 VIP Tickets

Limited Supply! Grab your VIP Pass for Megabon 2026 now!

Pass is good for ONE (1) Person. Wristband will be given at the entrance. ID will be checked at the VIP lounge. All attendees 21+ will receive an additional wristband to access bar.

With this pass:

You’ll be granted early access to the event (starting from 3pm) - beat the crowds and lines as you get first access to all of our 80+ vendors, games, and more!

One (1) VIP Parking Space on Campus - don’t worry about not having parking!

One (1) Exclusive 2026 Megabon Holo Card (unloaded)

One (1) Commemorative Megabon Tote bag

One (1) Access to our VIP Lounge - where you can get away from the crowds, easily access the bar ( Alcohol will only be served to 21+), and enjoy VIP amenities. A wristband will be given for in-and-out privilages to the Lounge.

Once purchased, your VIP Pass will be sent to you via a one-time use QR code to your email. Do not share this code with anyone else as it will only work ONCE. Make sure that your email is inputted correctly or we will not have a way to give you your pass. We will not be issuing refunds due to false or incorrect emails provided.