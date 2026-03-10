Virginia Search and Rescue Council

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Virginia Search and Rescue Council

About this event

2026 Virginia Search & Rescue Conference

1267 4-H Camp Rd

Appomattox, VA 24522, USA

VASARCO Member Main Conference and Pre-Conference
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
If you want to participate in the Saturday Night SAR Exercise register here: https://forms.gle/xtsCAfcfsbkUpduz6

VASARCO Member Main Conference
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
If you want to participate in the Saturday Night SAR Exercise register here: https://forms.gle/xtsCAfcfsbkUpduz6

VASARCO Member Pre-Conference
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)

Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer
$375

Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer:
Friday evening, April 17th 6pm-9pm
Includes food & lodging.

LPB is a search-planning workshop based on established behavioral research that teaches responders how to use lost-person profiles and statistics to build effective search strategies, define search areas, and assign tasks during missing-person incidents. This is the train-the-trainer course for that class.

Non-VASARCO Member Main & Pre-Conference
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
If you want to participate in the Saturday Night SAR Exercise register here: https://forms.gle/xtsCAfcfsbkUpduz6

Non-VASARCO Member Main Conference
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
If you want to participate in the Saturday Night SAR Exercise register here: https://forms.gle/xtsCAfcfsbkUpduz6

Non-VASARCO Member Pre-Conference
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)

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