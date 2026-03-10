2026 Virginia Search & Rescue Conference

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
If you want to participate in the Saturday Night SAR Exercise register here: https://forms.gle/xtsCAfcfsbkUpduz6
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
If you want to participate in the Saturday Night SAR Exercise register here: https://forms.gle/xtsCAfcfsbkUpduz6
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer:
Friday evening, April 17th 6pm-9pm
Includes food & lodging.
LPB is a search-planning workshop based on established behavioral research that teaches responders how to use lost-person profiles and statistics to build effective search strategies, define search areas, and assign tasks during missing-person incidents. This is the train-the-trainer course for that class.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
If you want to participate in the Saturday Night SAR Exercise register here: https://forms.gle/xtsCAfcfsbkUpduz6
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
If you want to participate in the Saturday Night SAR Exercise register here: https://forms.gle/xtsCAfcfsbkUpduz6
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes food & lodging.
(Does not include Lost Person Behavior Train the Trainer)
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