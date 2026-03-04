Redmond Academy of Theatre Arts

Hosted by

Redmond Academy of Theatre Arts

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Virtual Gala

Pick-up location

18001 NE 76th St #100, Redmond, WA 98052, USA

2026-01 Agave Cocina & Cantina: Two $30 Gift Cards item
2026-01 Agave Cocina & Cantina: Two $30 Gift Cards
$35

Starting bid

Yum!  A Mexican feast at a great price!

Provided by Agave Cocina & Cantina (17158 Redmond Wy #180, Redmond, WA; http://www.agaverest.com/)

FMV 60

Pick up at the studio
2026-02 Agave Cocina & Cantina: Two $30 Gift Cards item
2026-02 Agave Cocina & Cantina: Two $30 Gift Cards
$35

Starting bid

Yum!  A Mexican feast at a great price!

Provided by Agave Cocina & Cantina (17158 Redmond Wy #180, Redmond, WA; http://www.agaverest.com/)

FMV 60

Pick up at the studio
2026-03 Agave Cocina & Cantina: Two $30 Gift Cards item
2026-03 Agave Cocina & Cantina: Two $30 Gift Cards
$35

Starting bid

Yum!  A Mexican feast at a great price!

Provided by Agave Cocina & Cantina (17158 Redmond Wy #180, Redmond, WA; http://www.agaverest.com/)

FMV 60

Pick up at the studio
2026-04 Agave Cocina & Cantina: Two $30 Gift Cards item
2026-04 Agave Cocina & Cantina: Two $30 Gift Cards
$35

Starting bid

Yum!  A Mexican feast at a great price!

Provided by Agave Cocina & Cantina (17158 Redmond Wy #180, Redmond, WA; http://www.agaverest.com/)

FMV 60

Pick up at the studio
2026-05 $50 gift card for custom framing item
2026-05 $50 gift card for custom framing
$30

Starting bid

Finally have that masterpiece framed with a gift certificate toward custom framing! 

Provided by the locally famous Ben Franklin Crafts - Redmond establishment with 50+ years of history in business! (15756 Redmond Wy, Redmond, WA; http://www.craftsandframes.com/)

FMV 50

Pick up at the studio
2026-06 Two BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse $50 Gift Cards item
2026-06 Two BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse $50 Gift Cards
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a good meal at a casual dining venue

Provided by BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (closest one located at 7211 166th Ave NE, Redmond, WA; https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/)

FMV 100

Pick up at the studio
2026-10 $75.99 Value Package at Family Fun Center item
2026-10 $75.99 Value Package at Family Fun Center item
2026-10 $75.99 Value Package at Family Fun Center item
2026-10 $75.99 Value Package at Family Fun Center
$45

Starting bid

Mini Golf, Arcade fun, Lazer Tag and more.  Get the family out of the house on a grey day for some active fun!

Provided by BULLWINKLE'S TUKWILA Family Fun Center (7300 Fun Center Way, Tukwila, WA; https://bullwinkles.com/tukwila/)

FMV $75.99

Pick up at the studio
2026-11 Round of Golf at the Sammamish Plateau item
2026-11 Round of Golf at the Sammamish Plateau item
2026-11 Round of Golf at the Sammamish Plateau
$120

Starting bid

Bring a friend and enjoy a fun round of golf at the Plateau Club in Sammamish!

Provided by Friends of the Academy - https://plateauclub.com/)

FMV $200

Pick up at the studio or email fundraiser@redmondacademy for claim instructions.
2026-13 $100 Gift Card from Henry Bischofberger Violins item
2026-13 $100 Gift Card from Henry Bischofberger Violins item
2026-13 $100 Gift Card from Henry Bischofberger Violins
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card toward purchase of Violin, Viola or Cello. Planning to buy a new violin? Or ever wanted to learn to play cello but kelp postponing it? This is your sign to do it!

Provided by Henry Bischofberger Violins (by appointments only; 5807 114th Ave NE, Kirkland; https://kirklandviolins.com/)

FMV - $100

Pick up at the studio

2026-14 $100 Gift Card from Henry Bischofberger Violins item
2026-14 $100 Gift Card from Henry Bischofberger Violins item
2026-14 $100 Gift Card from Henry Bischofberger Violins
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card toward purchase of Violin, Viola or Cello. Planning to buy a new violin? Or ever wanted to learn to play cello but kelp postponing it? This is your sign to do it!

Provided by Henry Bischofberger Violins (by appointments only; 5807 114th Ave NE, Kirkland; https://kirklandviolins.com/)

FMV - $100

Pick up at the studio

2026-15 Private Pilates Class from Imaj Studio item
2026-15 Private Pilates Class from Imaj Studio
$75

Starting bid

New to Pilates?  Want to expand your practice?  This is the perfect solution!

Provided by Imaj Pilates Studio (250 Market St, Kirkland, WA; http://www.imajpilates.com/)

FMV - $130 

Pick up at the studio
2026-17 $150 PRO Club Bellevue gift card item
2026-17 $150 PRO Club Bellevue gift card
$90

Starting bid

Treat yourself!  Enjoy services that the PRO Club has to offer with this gift certificate. 

Can be used for SPA at Bellevue PRO Club until 5/31, or for any other service with PRO club anytime (classes, summer camps, merch and more)

FMV - $150 

Pick up at the studio
2026-19 $100 Gift Card from Activate - Gaming Experience item
2026-19 $100 Gift Card from Activate - Gaming Experience item
2026-19 $100 Gift Card from Activate - Gaming Experience
$60

Starting bid

A perfect afternoon for the kids (and kid at heart) to engage in some immersive entertainment (and exercise!)

Provided by Friends of the Academy
(300 Andover Park W, Tukwila, WA; https://playactivate.com/tukwila-seattle)

FMV - $100

Pick up at the studio
2026-20 $200 Gift Card from Great Wolf Lodge item
2026-20 $200 Gift Card from Great Wolf Lodge
$120

Starting bid

Make a SPLASH and take the family to Great Wolf Lodge!

Provided by Friends of the Academy
20500 Old Highway 99 SW, Centralia WA; https://www.greatwolf.com/grand-mound)

FMV - $200

Pick up at the studio
2026-22 Four tickets to Museum of Flight item
2026-22 Four tickets to Museum of Flight
$70

Starting bid

The Museum of Flight is a visual learning experience loved by all ages.  The wonder and progress of flight!  If you've never been or haven't been in a while these tickets are a must! The bid includes four General Admission tickets

Provided by The Museum of Flight (9404 E. Marginal Way South
Seattle; https://www.museumofflight.org/)

FMV - $116

Pick up at the studio
2026-23 Four tickets to Museum of pop Culture item
2026-23 Four tickets to Museum of pop Culture
$90

Starting bid

The building itself is something to see but wait until you get inside!  Music lovers paradise!  With an everchanging exhibit schedule you'll want to grab these tickets!

Provided by The of pop Culture (325 5th Avenue N, Seattle, WA; https://www.mopop.org/)

FMV - $154

Pick up at the studio
2026-25 Professional Headshot / Portrait from Alpha 1 Photo item
2026-25 Professional Headshot / Portrait from Alpha 1 Photo
$115

Starting bid

This item includes 30 minutes of guided photo session in our Bellevue studio, one outfit change, online proof review and your choice of two digital images. Final selected photos also include professional retouch. Ideal for executives, actors, entrepreneurs, LinkedIn and anyone needing polished, confident headshots.

Provided by Alpha 1 Photo Studio (14919 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA; http://www.alpha1photo.com/)

FMV - $195

Pick up at the studio
2026-26 $75 Gift Card from Renew Beauty item
2026-26 $75 Gift Card from Renew Beauty
$45

Starting bid

Treat Yourself (or a friend!)

Provided by Renew Beauty Clinic (16301 NE 8th St #241 Bellevue, WA; https://renewbeautyclinic.com/)

FMV - $75

Pick up at the studio
2026-27 $75 Gift Card from Renew Beauty item
2026-27 $75 Gift Card from Renew Beauty
$45

Starting bid

Treat Yourself (or a friend!)

Provided by Renew Beauty Clinic (16301 NE 8th St #241 Bellevue, WA; https://renewbeautyclinic.com/)

FMV - $75

Pick up at the studio
2026-30 4 pack of tickets to shows of your choice item
2026-30 4 pack of tickets to shows of your choice
$48

Starting bid

Grab the 4 tickets to the next show you planned to see at Remdond Academy, at amazing price!

Provided by Redmond Academy of Theatre Arts (18001 NE 76th St., Ste #100
Redmond WA; https://www.redmondacademy.org/)

FMV - $80

Pick up at the studio or email [email protected] for claim instructions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!