2026 Virtual Gala

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Starting bid
Yum! A Mexican feast at a great price!
Provided by Agave Cocina & Cantina (17158 Redmond Wy #180, Redmond, WA; http://www.agaverest.com/)
FMV 60
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Yum! A Mexican feast at a great price!
Provided by Agave Cocina & Cantina (17158 Redmond Wy #180, Redmond, WA; http://www.agaverest.com/)
FMV 60
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Yum! A Mexican feast at a great price!
Provided by Agave Cocina & Cantina (17158 Redmond Wy #180, Redmond, WA; http://www.agaverest.com/)
FMV 60
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Yum! A Mexican feast at a great price!
Provided by Agave Cocina & Cantina (17158 Redmond Wy #180, Redmond, WA; http://www.agaverest.com/)
FMV 60
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Finally have that masterpiece framed with a gift certificate toward custom framing!
Provided by the locally famous Ben Franklin Crafts - Redmond establishment with 50+ years of history in business! (15756 Redmond Wy, Redmond, WA; http://www.craftsandframes.com/)
FMV 50
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Enjoy a good meal at a casual dining venue
Provided by BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (closest one located at 7211 166th Ave NE, Redmond, WA; https://www.bjsrestaurants.com/)
FMV 100
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Mini Golf, Arcade fun, Lazer Tag and more. Get the family out of the house on a grey day for some active fun!
Provided by BULLWINKLE'S TUKWILA Family Fun Center (7300 Fun Center Way, Tukwila, WA; https://bullwinkles.com/tukwila/)
FMV $75.99
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Bring a friend and enjoy a fun round of golf at the Plateau Club in Sammamish!
Provided by Friends of the Academy - https://plateauclub.com/)
FMV $200
Pick up at the studio or email fundraiser@redmondacademy for claim instructions.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card toward purchase of Violin, Viola or Cello. Planning to buy a new violin? Or ever wanted to learn to play cello but kelp postponing it? This is your sign to do it!
Provided by Henry Bischofberger Violins (by appointments only; 5807 114th Ave NE, Kirkland; https://kirklandviolins.com/)
FMV - $100
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card toward purchase of Violin, Viola or Cello. Planning to buy a new violin? Or ever wanted to learn to play cello but kelp postponing it? This is your sign to do it!
Provided by Henry Bischofberger Violins (by appointments only; 5807 114th Ave NE, Kirkland; https://kirklandviolins.com/)
FMV - $100
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
New to Pilates? Want to expand your practice? This is the perfect solution!
Provided by Imaj Pilates Studio (250 Market St, Kirkland, WA; http://www.imajpilates.com/)
FMV - $130
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Treat yourself! Enjoy services that the PRO Club has to offer with this gift certificate.
Can be used for SPA at Bellevue PRO Club until 5/31, or for any other service with PRO club anytime (classes, summer camps, merch and more)
FMV - $150
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
A perfect afternoon for the kids (and kid at heart) to engage in some immersive entertainment (and exercise!)
Provided by Friends of the Academy
(300 Andover Park W, Tukwila, WA; https://playactivate.com/tukwila-seattle)
FMV - $100
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Make a SPLASH and take the family to Great Wolf Lodge!
Provided by Friends of the Academy
20500 Old Highway 99 SW, Centralia WA; https://www.greatwolf.com/grand-mound)
FMV - $200
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
The Museum of Flight is a visual learning experience loved by all ages. The wonder and progress of flight! If you've never been or haven't been in a while these tickets are a must! The bid includes four General Admission tickets
Provided by The Museum of Flight (9404 E. Marginal Way South
Seattle; https://www.museumofflight.org/)
FMV - $116
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
The building itself is something to see but wait until you get inside! Music lovers paradise! With an everchanging exhibit schedule you'll want to grab these tickets!
Provided by The of pop Culture (325 5th Avenue N, Seattle, WA; https://www.mopop.org/)
FMV - $154
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
This item includes 30 minutes of guided photo session in our Bellevue studio, one outfit change, online proof review and your choice of two digital images. Final selected photos also include professional retouch. Ideal for executives, actors, entrepreneurs, LinkedIn and anyone needing polished, confident headshots.
Provided by Alpha 1 Photo Studio (14919 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA; http://www.alpha1photo.com/)
FMV - $195
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Treat Yourself (or a friend!)
Provided by Renew Beauty Clinic (16301 NE 8th St #241 Bellevue, WA; https://renewbeautyclinic.com/)
FMV - $75
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Treat Yourself (or a friend!)
Provided by Renew Beauty Clinic (16301 NE 8th St #241 Bellevue, WA; https://renewbeautyclinic.com/)
FMV - $75
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Grab the 4 tickets to the next show you planned to see at Remdond Academy, at amazing price!
Provided by Redmond Academy of Theatre Arts (18001 NE 76th St., Ste #100
Redmond WA; https://www.redmondacademy.org/)
FMV - $80
Pick up at the studio or email [email protected] for claim instructions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!