2026 Vision Board - Legacy Brunch

Chattanooga, TN 37409
General Admission provides:
• Entry to the Vision Board Legacy Brunch
• Access to all sessions (Life Insurance, Wills, Trusts, Heir Property, Funeral Planning, Caregiving Planning)
• Networking & Community Connections
• Brunch Included
Vendor package includes:
• One 6-ft vendor table
• Access to all attendees
• Brunch for two people
Event Sponsor include:
• 90-minute presentation slot
• Logo placement on event agenda
• Access to attendee email list
• Social Media & Eblast push
• Opportunity to include materials in attendee gift bags
• One 6-ft vendor tables
