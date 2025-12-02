Lift One Up Inc.

Hosted by

Lift One Up Inc.

About this event

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2026 Vision Board Party

2050 W Warm Springs Rd

Henderson, NV 89014, USA

Add a donation for Lift One Up Inc.

$

1 Ticket
$35

Come join the fun! Supplies and refreshments will be provided.

*All fees are non-refundable.


If you have specific photos you'd like to add to your vision board, please feel free to bring those!

2 Tickets
$65

Come join the fun! Supplies and refreshments will be provided.

*All fees are non-refundable.


If you have specific photos you'd like to add to your vision board, please feel free to bring those!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!