Free 2026 Vision Board Workshop

Start the new year with clarity, creativity, and calm.

Join us for an empowering evening of intention-setting and vision board creation—centered on emotional wellness, self-care, and soulful goal-setting. You'll walk away with more than just a board, you’ll leave with a clearer heart and mind.

🧘🏾‍♀️ Grounding Exercises



📝 Reflective Journaling



🎨 Creative Vision Board Supplies



💌 Letter to Your Future Self



🤝 Safe Space + Affirmation Circle

Let’s map out 2026 together—from a place of healing and hope.