Free 2026 Vision Board Workshop

About this event
Start the new year with clarity, creativity, and calm.
Join us for an empowering evening of intention-setting and vision board creation—centered on emotional wellness, self-care, and soulful goal-setting. You'll walk away with more than just a board, you’ll leave with a clearer heart and mind.
🧘🏾♀️ Grounding Exercises
📝 Reflective Journaling
🎨 Creative Vision Board Supplies
💌 Letter to Your Future Self
🤝 Safe Space + Affirmation Circle
Let’s map out 2026 together—from a place of healing and hope.
