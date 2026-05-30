2026 Annual Banquet

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New Port Richey, FL 34653
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1 General Admission Ticket to our Annual Banquet. Please note- adults and older teens only.
-Premier table signage displayed throughout the event
-Verbal Recognition during the program
-Reserved Seating for up to 4 guests
-Table signage displayed at the event
-Verbal recognition during the program
-Reserved Seating for 2 guests
Verbal recognition during event
Reserved Seating for 2 guests
$
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