An invitation for Hope Cove Support Center's Annual Banquet is displayed on a cream-colored background with decorative borders.
Hope Cove Support Center

Hosted by

Hope Cove Support Center

About this event

2026 Annual Banquet

6121 Massachusetts Ave

New Port Richey, FL 34653

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Complimentary Ticket
Free

1 General Admission Ticket to our Annual Banquet. Please note- adults and older teens only.

Lighthouse Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Premier table signage displayed throughout the event

-Verbal Recognition during the program

-Reserved Seating for up to 4 guests

Compass Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

-Table signage displayed at the event

-Verbal recognition during the program

-Reserved Seating for 2 guests

Anchor Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Verbal recognition during event

Reserved Seating for 2 guests

Add a donation for Hope Cove Support Center

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