2026 Visionary Leadership Award Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program, meal, and all activities. Receive one drink ticket per ticket.
Purchase a table (10 tickets) for you and your guests. You will receive one drink ticket per ticket.
With our Ambassador Package, you will receive a table (10 tickets (one drink ticket per ticket)), three social media posts, your logo on our website and event signage, event recognition, and a newsletter sponsorship spotlight!
With our Advocate Package, you will receive four tickets (one drink ticket per ticket), two social media posts, your logo on our website and event signage, and event recognition!
With our Connector Package, you will receive two tickets (one drink ticket per ticket), one social media post, and your logo on our website and event signage!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!