Harbor Connects

Hosted by

Harbor Connects

About this event

2026 Visionary Leadership Award Gala

112 E 22nd St

San Pedro, CA 90731, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program, meal, and all activities. Receive one drink ticket per ticket.

Buy a Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a table (10 tickets) for you and your guests. You will receive one drink ticket per ticket.

Ambassador Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

With our Ambassador Package, you will receive a table (10 tickets (one drink ticket per ticket)), three social media posts, your logo on our website and event signage, event recognition, and a newsletter sponsorship spotlight!

Advocate Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

With our Advocate Package, you will receive four tickets (one drink ticket per ticket), two social media posts, your logo on our website and event signage, and event recognition!

Connector Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

With our Connector Package, you will receive two tickets (one drink ticket per ticket), one social media post, and your logo on our website and event signage!

Add a donation for Harbor Connects

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!