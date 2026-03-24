VIM 3rd Annual WALK-A-THON at District56

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About this event
Elk Grove, CA 95757, USA
Donation Only Option - does not include a ticket for Walk‑A‑Thon entry. If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support the event, you can contribute any amount here. We truly appreciate your generosity and support.
Entry to the Walk-A-Thon event including the walk, speakers, vendors, lunch, and raffle.
4 entry level tickets to the Walk-A-Thon event including access to the walk, speakers, vendors, lunch, and raffle.
Get your official Walk-A-Thon T-Shirt and join the movement!
Colors: Blue, Black, White, Burgundy.
Adult Sizes: S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL.
Proceeds help support Visions in Motion, Aktion Club, and No Limitz Recreation.
A great entry-level option to support the event and show community involvement. Community Sponsors receive a shoutout on the event website and social media, along with the opportunity to provide promotional items for participant bags. Includes 1 complimentary entry and 1 event t-shirt.
A strong way to support the event while gaining community exposure. All-Star Sponsors receive logo placement on event materials and recognition during opening and closing ceremonies. This level includes the opportunity to display a company banner and provide promotional items for participant bags. Includes up to 2 complimentary entries and 2 event t-shirts.
A high-visibility sponsorship that highlights your support across key event materials. Champion Sponsors receive logo placement on t-shirts, the website, social media, and event signage, along with recognition during opening ceremonies. Sponsors may display a company banner and contribute promotional items for participant bags. Includes up to 4 complimentary entries and 4 event t-shirts.
Our MVP sponsorship level with near maximum visibility and recognition. MVP Sponsors receive premier logo placement on event t-shirts, the website, social media, and event signage. This level also includes recognition during opening ceremonies, the opportunity to display a company banner at the event, and the option to provide promotional items for participant bags. Includes up to 6 complimentary entries and 6 event t-shirts.
Our highest sponsorship level with maximum visibility and recognition. MVP Sponsors receive premier logo placement on event t-shirts, the website, social media, and event signage. This level also includes recognition during opening ceremonies, the opportunity to display a company banner at the event, and the option to provide promotional items for participant bags. Includes up to 8 complimentary entries and 8 event t-shirts.
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